INDOCHINO Announces Plan to Safely Reopen Showrooms

INDOCHINO operates an intimate retail environment with shopping by appointment. During their consultation, customers partner with a Style Guide to choose a fabric, select customizations and create a measurement profile. There is no need to try on clothes from open inventory that others might have worn, and fit samples used for measurements will be sanitized between every appointment.

Once customers have placed an order, their one-of-a-kind garments are shipped directly to their door in two weeks. They can then wear them knowing that they have been made just for them, and never worn before. For their subsequent purchase, they can simply schedule another showroom appointment or shop online, accessing their measurement profile at the touch of a button.

"It's been two months since we closed our showroom network for the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers," said Drew Green, President & CEO of INDOCHINO. "Since then, we've been working tirelessly towards the moment we can safely reopen and I'm thankful to have such a dedicated and professional team. Now, as we carefully begin reopening, we're looking forward to welcoming our customers back—and helping them look and feel their absolute best."

As of today, 12 showrooms are open for personal shopping by appointment. This will increase to at least 27 of the brand's 52 North America showrooms by the end of May, with the majority of the network open in June, as conditions allow. Individuals can check the status of their local showroom, including updated operating hours and appointment availability at www.indochino.com/showrooms .

INDOCHINO is introducing a phased approach once a particular location is allowed to reopen and adding a series of precautionary health and safety measures to ensure that customers and employees are safe and feel comfortable:

To allow for safe social distancing, showrooms will operate reduced hours and limit occupancy

Customers are required to sanitize their hands and wear a face mask upon entry— they can choose to bring their own mask or employees will provide one for them

If customers feel unwell or may have been exposed, they are being asked to reschedule their appointment

Employees will have their temperature taken daily and wear both a face mask and fresh gloves during appointments

Employees will undertake a sanitization process between every appointment

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a- kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

