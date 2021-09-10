INDOCHINO Launches FW21 Collection and Expands into Knitwear

"The world is experiencing a significant shift and, as we look ahead, we want to offer even more comfortable and casual options such as knitwear, as well as fashion forward seasonal fabrics," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "Our customers may be back in the office, working from home or somewhere in between, and we're here to help them build their wardrobes—and their style confidence—on their own terms.

Retro-inspired fabrics form the basis of INDOCHINO's new custom suiting collection. Bold glen checks and houndstooths are paired with rich camels for a look from a bygone era that's suave and sophisticated. Textured corduroys and moleskins in ivory, tobacco and mahogany are casually styled and worn both together and as separates for a modern take on 70's favorites.

INDOCHINO is also launching the Monza range, a selection of high-end 100% wool fabrics from the Guabello mill in northern Italy. The perfect complement to the brand's midweight Milano line, the Monza's gray, olive, and stone blue fabrics add luxury, warmth and pizzaz for the rapidly cooling weather.

For formal events and winter weddings, INDOCHINO's luxurious velvet suits are now available as tuxedos, both in store and online. Emerald, black and navy fabrics feature in its brand campaign, while burgundy, purple and brown are more colorful options available.

With an aim to provide more comfortable and casual options, INDOCHINO is expanding into a new product category and launching its first ready to wear knitwear collection exclusively online. Customers will be able to add crew necks, short sleeve polos and long sleeve polos in a range of sizes to their shopping cart.

Fall/Winter custom suits are priced at $429 USD, the Monza line is available for $549 USD and velvet dinner jackets are $399 USD. INDOCHINO knitwear is $79 USD. View the collection online here .

