INDOCHINO Launches Untucked and Short Sleeve Shirts for SS19

As with all INDOCHINO garments, custom casual shirts are tailored and personalized to fit any style. Each of our high quality cotton shirts can now be transformed into a short sleeve button up and can be worn tucked or untucked. Customers have the option to choose from hundreds of customization options to create their one-of-a-kind shirt that will offer more wearability than ever before.

"We're constantly innovating and evolving to make the customer experience better. And we knew casual shirting that can be worn untucked was where we had to go to do that," said Drew Green, President and CEO of Indochino. "We've now made it simpler for all men to find their signature style and perfectly tailored fit, all for an exceptional price."

Spring/Summer 2019

INDOCHINO's eye catching Spring/Summer 2019 Collection includes key suiting fabrics like Chiswick Micro Check Blue Suit , Conway Prince of Wales Light Gray Suit and Coalville Micro Houndstooth Light Brown Suit . Patterns include plaids, herringbones, and birdseyes in a variety of colors like vivid aquamarines, stoney grays, and rich browns. The campaign, shot in Palm Springs, CA, is broken down into three color stories:

Bright, Brilliant Blues:

A fresh line of blue fabrics that are vivid and detailed. Colors and patterns include deep ceruleans, light blue plaids, navy windowpanes, and other sapphire suits that are designed for an undeniably sharp look.

Shifting Sands:

This selection of brown and tan suits are deeper, richer, and more diverse than ever before. Fabrics include bold earthy plaids and sophisticated pale tans that are perfect for sunny climates.

Desert Day Grays:

Smoky grays in warm weather hues are the inspiration for this color story. These versatile fabrics include an array of bolder patterns such as pinstripes and more subtle micro checks, and are designed to give your ensemble an unmistakable edge.

"For Spring/Summer 2019, we're introducing a line that's both versatile and on trend, in a variety of colors and patterns that our customers can personalize to create their one-of-a-kind suits, dress shirts, blazers, chinos and now casual shirts," said Dean Handspiker, VP of Design. "Palm Springs was the perfect backdrop for this shoot and truly made the collection come to life."

Casual Shirts are now available online and in showrooms at a price of $79 USD / $99 CAD, as are dress shirts and chinos. Suits are from $399 USD / $529 CAD.

About Indochino

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, Indochino has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, we were the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every minute detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. Our omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any of our showrooms.

