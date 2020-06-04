Indonesia Automotive Market Outlook 2020: Electric Vehicles, Shared Mobility, Connected Cars and Trucks

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesian Automotive Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From 2018 to 2019, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) automotive market decreased at a year-on-year (YoY) rate of 2.9%, with total sales reaching 3.5 million units. The main reasons for this decline were the global economic slowdown in automotive sales and the dip in sales faced by Indonesia, a leading contributor to the ASEAN market (and accounting for a 29.8% share in 2019), due to the presidential elections.



In Indonesia, passenger vehicle (PV) sales dropped significantly, recording a 10.2% decline from 874,680 units in 2018 to 785,540 units in 2019. Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) held the biggest share (71%) in the PV segment despite a slight decrease in 2019.



Commercial vehicle (CV) sales also plummeted in Indonesia, decreasing by 11.6% from 276,630 units in 2018 to 244,590 units in 2019. Pickups continued to dominate the CV segment, with their share increasing from 51.9% in 2018 to 55.4% in 2019.



In the electric vehicle (EV) market in Indonesia, consumers prefer the Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model launched in 2019. The Outlander PHEV accounted for 83.3% of total EV sales in 2019. Another notable EV manufacturer that offers PHEVs in BMW.



Shared mobility service providers are focusing on major cities such as Jakarta, Bali, and Bandung. The total eHailing passenger vehicle fleet comprised 355,550 units in 2019. Private hire vehicles accounted for 84.4% of these. Blue Bird, the leading public taxi provider, works closely with Grab and uses electric vehicles such as BYD e6 and Hyundai Ioniq Electric in its fleet.



Grab and Gojek competes not only in the eHailing passenger vehicle segment but also in the eHailing motorcycle segment. These 2 giants together provided 1,500,000 units of 2-wheeler motorcycles for eHailing in 2019. Moreover, the government implemented a price control policy in the motorcycle eHailing segment, which had a negative impact on both riders and consumers.



Grab also participates in the eScooter sharing market, where it competes with GOWES. In 2019, Grab offered 1,070 units of eScooters. However, the government has set restrictions on the usage of eHailing services in the Jakarta area, which has forced eScooter providers to shift to the city outskirts. Three companies, GOWES, Banopolis, and Spekun, are present in the Indonesian bicycle-sharing market. These companies together provided 940 bicycles in 2019.



Connected solutions are broadly used in the premium and mid-premium vehicle segments. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) offer connected solutions such as communication and navigation leveraging smartphone connectivity.

Companies Mentioned



Banopolis

GOWES

Mazda

Spekun

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Automotive Market Outlook in Indonesia

Key Automotive Market Highlights in 2019

Top Predictions for 2020

Growth Outlook 2020

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objective

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Definitions

Segmentation Definitions

4. 2020 Global Economic Outlook

Covid-19 Global Economic Impact - Visioning Scenarios

Global, Advanced, and Emerging Market Growth

Global Economic Outlook 2020 - Top 5 Predictions

5. Automotive Market Overview

ASEAN Automotive Market Snapshot

Indonesia's Automotive Market Snapshot

Automotive Market Snapshot Automotive Market Breakdown by Vehicle Segment

Leading OEMs and Vehicle Models in Indonesia

Emission Standard and Fuel Specification

Key Predictions Indonesia's Automotive Market

6. Electric Vehicle Market

Key Government Regulations

EV Market Snapshot

EV Product Launch Roadmap

EV Charging Infrastructure Snapshot

Leading Charging Operators

Key Predictions for 2020 - Indonesia's Electric Vehicle Market

7. Shared Mobility Market

Key Government Regulations

eHailing Market Snapshot

Leading eHailing Operators

Motorcycle eHailing Market Snapshot

Leading Motorcycle eHailing Operators

eScooter Sharing Market Snapshot

Leading eScooter Sharing Operators

Bicycle Sharing Market Snapshot

Leading Bicycle Sharing Operators

Key Predictions for 2020 - Indonesia's Shared Mobility Market

8. Connected Cars and Connected Trucks

Connected Passenger Vehicle Solutions Snapshot in Indonesia

Connected Car Case Study - Mazda CX-5

Connected Commercial Vehicle Solution Snapshot in Indonesia

Key Predictions 2020 - Indonesia's Connected Mobility Market

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth OpportunityAutomotive Market in Indonesia

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Conclusions

Key Trends and Recommendations

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

