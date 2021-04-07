Indonesia Connected Trucks Telematics Market Report 2021: Understanding Fleet Operators? Perceptions, Switching Behaviour, and Willingness to Pay Unlocks Future Growth Potential
The "Transport & Logistics Sector to Fuel the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial vehicle telematics market in Indonesia is growing at a slow rate due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple telematics vendors populate this fragmented market, fighting to gain share. Although many customers are aware of the advances being made in telematics and fleet management systems, ambiguity persists among the user community in terms of adopting new solutions.
This study researches and surveys the connected trucks telematics market in Indonesia. The aim is to analyze the usage of and interest in telematics and fleet management solutions based on questions posted to respondents in the transport & logistics and postal & delivery services segments. Within these two segments, the survey focuses on commercial vehicles comprising light duty truck (LDT), medium-heavy duty truck (MHDT), and heavy duty truck (HDT) customers.
The survey has been conducted among key industry participants in Indonesia, with sampling data interpreted and represented by further analysis. The research concludes with a discussion of three growth opportunities geared toward companies looking to gain an edge in this space.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives - Telematics & Fleet Management Survey
- Survey Research Scope
- Research Methodology
Vehicle Segmentation and Key Regulations in Indonesia
- Definitions - Vehicle Segmentation and Solution Usage
- Sample Profiling
- Key Regulations Pertinent to Transport & Logistics and Postal & Delivery Services in Indonesia
- Key Regulations Pertinent to Vehicle Testing & Safety in Indonesia
- Driving License Requirement in Indonesia
Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Fleet Management and Telematics Solutions Implementation
- Pattern of Fleet Operation
- Daily Driving Hours and Distance Average (per vehicle)
- Telematics Usage
- Purposes of Telematics
- Percentage of Vehicles with Telematics Installed
- Telematics Usage & Fleet Management - Vehicle-related Functions
- Telematics Usage & Fleet Management - Operation-related Functions
- Telematics Usage & Fleet Management - Driver-related Functions
- Expected Functions from Telematics System
- Telematics - Third-party Service Providers or Self-developed Solutions
- Telematics Service Providers
- 3rd-party Telematics Service Providers: Standard or Customised Features?
- Telematics Service Providers and Comparison Behaviour
- Switching Telematics Vendors
- Criteria for Selecting a Telematics System
- Appealing Features of Telematics
- Additional Comments about Features
- Willingness to Pay Initial Costs for Telematics Devices & Services
- Willingness to Pay Operational Costs for Telematics Devices & Services
- Willingness to Pay Operational Costs without Outliers for Telematics Devices & Services
- Interest Level towards Telematics Solutions
- Summary & Conclusions: Survey of the Connected Trucks Telematics Market in Indonesia
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Growth Opportunity 1: New Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 2: Geographic Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnerships and Mergers & Acquisitions
Next Steps
