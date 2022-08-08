Indonesia Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Report 2022-2027: Focus on IT Infrastructure Providers, Construction Contractors, Support Infrastructure Providers, & Data Center Investors

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Indonesia, Jakarta is a preferred location with better network connectivity and proximity to the end-users to improve the latency. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is witnessing growth in cloud adoption by various industry verticals such as enterprises, government agencies, and education sectors. Therefore, AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba Cloud are some cloud service providers that have a presence in the country.

Telecom operators, followed by colocation operators, dominate Indonesia's data center market. Also, the Indonesian data center market is witnessing the entry of new investors, such as Data Center First plans to build data centers in the country.

According to the Ministry of Finance Indonesia, the government provides tax incentives to the data center industry to invest in Indonesia. With more than $2.10 billion investment will get a tax reduction for around 20 years.

The data center operators are procuring renewable energy to operate their operations. For instance, DCI Indonesia opened its first phase in the H2 data center campus with a power capacity of around 15 MW, and the campus will be powered by solar farms built inside the campus.

In Indonesia, Free Trade Zones attract data center operators to invest in the country by enabling various tax incentives for the data centers constructed in the FTZs. In November 2021, GDS Services acquired land in Nongsa Digital Park to build two data center buildings with 107,600 square feet and a power capacity of around 28 MW.

Indonesia has over 65 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. According to Uptime Institute, over 45 data center facilities are certified under tier III standards by the uptime institute.

The major demand drivers for colocation services in Indonesia are industries such as cloud service providers, telecom service providers, 5G deployment, and growing AI.

According to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, public entities must establish data centers inside Indonesia.

To improve and boost the digital economy of Indonesia, the government launched the Digital Indonesia Roadmap 2021-2024, which accelerates the growth of digital transformation in the country.

In Indonesia, the telecom operators are working towards deploying commercial 5G services by the companies such as Telkomsel and Indosat.

The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) supports its customers with an edge data center facility in Jakarta.

Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Jakarta

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

INDONESIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some of the key investors in the Indonesia data center industry are DCI Indonesia, DTP, Keppel Data Center, Telekom Indonesia, and Biznet Data Center.

data center industry are DCI Indonesia, DTP, Keppel Data Center, Telekom Indonesia, and Biznet Data Center. In Indonesia , we expected the demand for edge data centers to grow as 5G deployment increases. In October 2021 , PT Ekagrata Data Gemilang opened an edge data center, EDGE1, with a power capacity of 6 MW and a rack capacity of around 1,300.

, we expected the demand for edge data centers to grow as 5G deployment increases. In , PT Ekagrata Data Gemilang opened an edge data center, EDGE1, with a power capacity of 6 MW and a rack capacity of around 1,300. The telecom operators are joining hands with foreign investors to build data centers in the country. For instance, in November 2021 , the telecom operator Smartfren signed an MoU with UAE-based technology company G42 group to build a 1,000 MW data center in Indonesia .

, the telecom operator Smartfren signed an MoU with UAE-based technology company G42 group to build a 1,000 MW data center in . ABB's infrastructure provider delivered UPS systems PowerWave 33 to IndoKeppel Data Centers in Jakarta, Indonesia .

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS

Asdi Swasatya

AWP Architects

DSCO Group

NTT Facilities

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

DATA CENTER INVESTORS

DCI Indonesia

DTP

Keppel Data Centres

Biznet Data Center

NTT Global Data Centers

Space DC

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

NEW ENTRANT

Data Center First

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Indonesia

Historical Market Scenario

60+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center It Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

West Java

Jakarta

Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Indonesia

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of Indonesia Market

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Indonesia

Colocation Services Market in Indonesia

Retail Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing (Per Kwh)

Retail Colocation & Wholesale Colocation Market Forecast 2022-2027

Market Share by Industry

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Data Center Capex Breakdown in Indonesia

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7 Market by Geography

Jakarta

Other Cities

Chapter 8 Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 9 Appendix

