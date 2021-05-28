Indonesia Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2021-2026: Key Investors Include CI, DTP, Keppel Data Centres, Biznet, NTT Global Data Centers, and Space DC

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia data center market size will witness investments of USD 13 million by 2026



Indonesia is witnessing considerable growth in data center services and is the second largest data center market among Southeastern countries. The data center market includes around 14 third-party data center service providers operating around 40 data center facilities.

The country includes several on-premise or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises. Data center investments from global cloud service providers is likely to grow during the forecast period. Around six data center facilities are expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for digital transformation initiatives in the country. Although the market is witnessing the adoption of both air and water-based cooling systems, most operators prefer air-cooled chillers.



Key Highlights of the Report:

The increasing usage of social media platforms is to increase the development of new data centers, thereby fueling the demand for high-capacity storage and server solutions

The storage systems segment has been driven by the increased adoption of all-flash storage arrays with a sizable contribution from hybrid storage arrays.

The deployment of 100 GbE among facilities in Indonesia is likely to have major growth impact on the Indonesia data center market share because of the increased deployment of cloud facilities.

Power reliability challenges is likely to increase the adoption of DRUPS systems, which could decline the adoption of UPS systems

The adoption of metered and monitored PDUs will grow among colocation and hyperscale data center providers

The use of 45U-48U rack units expects to grow during the forecast period, however, the adoption of 42U rack is likely to witness decline

Indonesia Data Center Market Insights

In 2020, Indonesia's cloud computing market grew at a rate of over 45% compared to the last five years.

COVID-19 has boosted cloud adoption with end-users such as healthcare and educational institutions adopting both public and private cloud. PaaS and IaaS solutions are expected to be the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period.

In 2021, the internet penetration rate has gone up by over 73% from over 64% in 2018.

Over 95% of people excess internet via smartphones and less than 10% use broadband connections in Indonesia .

. In 2021, Indonesia has around 170 million social media users, which is an increase of by 6% between 2020 and 2021.

Initiatives such as the 2020 Go Digital Vision are likely to boost the digital economy in Indonesia. These initiatives include offering around one million farmers and fishermen to online support from tech startups.

Indonesia Data Center Market Vendor Landscape



Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Inspur, and Lenovo are the major IT infrastructure solutions providers. The market is highly competitive, with vendors adopting inorganic strategies for growth and expansion. In a major acquisition, Eaton acquired Power Distribution Inc. to enhance power monitoring and distribution solutions in the facilities. D

CI Indonesia, DTP, Keppel Data Centres, Biznet Data Center, NTT Global Data Centers, and Space DC are the key investors in the market.



IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

Asdi Swasatya

AWP Architects

DSCO Group

NTT Facilities

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Cyber Power Systems

HITEC Power Protection

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

DCI Indonesia

DTP (PT. Dwi Tunggal Putra )

) Keppel Data Centres

Biznet Data Center

NTT Global Data Centers

Space DC

Report Coverage:



The segmentation includes:



Exisiting Vs. Upcoming Facilities

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

West Java

Jakarta

Bali

East Java

Banten

Riau Islands

Riau

North Sumatra

South Sumatra

South Sulawesi

Central Java

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Indonesia Data Center Investment Coverage

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Jakarta

Other Cities

Target Audience

Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Datacenter Construction Contractors

Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Why Should You Buy This Research Report??

A detailed study of the existing Indonesia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Indonesia data center market size during the forecast period

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Indonesia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 40

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

Coverage: 11 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Indonesia

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Indonesia

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Indonesia

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Indonesia

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Tier Standard

Chapter 7: Geographic Segmentation

Chapter 8: Key Market Participants

Chapter 9: Appendix

