Indonesia Data Center Market is expected to reach about USD 3 Billion in terms of Revenue by the year ending 2026F: Ken Research

Data Centre facilities likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026F.

IT/ITes sector is expected to take over BFSI sector as the major end user for DCs in Indonesia by 2026F due to rapidly growing demand for cloud and IT services in the country.

by 2026F due to rapidly growing demand for cloud and IT services in the country. Upcoming Facilities and Rapid Digitization are likely to be the key growth drivers for the industry in the upcoming future.

Government's 'Making Indonesia 4.0' Plan: The Indonesian Government's program 'Making Indonesia 4.0' will put Indonesia among the top ten global economies by 2030 by implementing digital transformation in different industry verticals such as manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and more resulting in the higher demand for Data Center services by the end users in the country.

Growth of Internet Economy to Drive Data Center Growth: The growth of the digital economy in Indonesia is expected to reach USD 150+ billion in 2025. With the growing internet economy, the demand for data services and infrastructure is expected to increase exponentially in Indonesia.

New Entrants: New entrants will provide a major boost to market growth during 2022-2026, supporting the wholesale needs of local enterprises and cloud service providers in the region. Companies such as Space DC, PureDC and more are currently building their facilities in the country.

Upcoming Smaller Facilities: PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk or Surge is preparing to build edge data centers in train stations and warehouses of village cooperatives (KUD) across Java Island.

Emergence of 5G Technology: The emergence of 5G technology in Indonesia is likely to grow the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Indonesian market further contributing to the development of data center industry.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Data Center Market Outlook to 2026- Growing Tech Savy Population, Internet Penetration Rate and Rising Number of Facilities to Drive the Indonesia Data Center market in the near future" believe that the data center industry in Indonesia has been growing and is expected that it will expand further owing to the rising number of data centers, surge in demand for local data centers, attractive investments from hyper scale cloud providers, additional services provided by the companies such as cloud services, data recovery, security services, cross connect and others. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 24% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2022F-2026F.

Key Segments Covered: -

By Type of Data Centers

Co-location Data Center



Retail Co-location





Wholesale Co-location

Managed Data Center

Hyperscale

By End Users



IT/ITes





BFSI





Government





SMEs





E-Commerce





Others (Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics and rest)

Key Target Audience:-

Data Center companies

Cloud providers (Domestic and Global)

Managed data center companies

Co-location data center companies

Private Equity and Venture Capitalist

Industry Associations

Data Center Constructors

Technology providers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2015-2021

2015-2021 Forecast Period – 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Data Center Companies

Biznet Data Centre



GTN Data Centre



CBN Nusantara (Nex Data Center)



Princeton Digital Group



Moratelindo (Nusantara Data Center)



DCI



Indokeppel



Jupiter DC



Indonet

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Demand & Supply Side Ecosystem of Data Center Industry in Indonesia

Indonesia Data Center Overview

Data Center Overview Comparison of Indonesia Data Center Market with other APAC Countries ( Malaysia , India , Thailand , Singapore and Hong Kong )

, , , and ) Indonesia Data Center Market Size

Indonesia Data Center Market Segmentation

Competition Framework in Indonesia Data Center Market

Data Center Market Pricing Analysis of Major Players in Indonesia Data Center Market

Data Center Market End User Analysis

Indonesia Data Center Market Future Outlook and Projections

Data Center Market in Indonesia

Data Center Industry in Indonesia

Managed Data Center in Indonesia

Captive Data Center in Indonesia

Hyper scale Data Center in Indonesia

Enterprise Data Center in Indonesia

Telecom Data Center in Indonesia

Data Center providers in Indonesia

Data Center Companies in Indonesia

Data Center Services in Indonesia

Number of Data Center in Indonesia

Pricing for Data Centers in Indonesia

Emerging Indonesian Data Center Market

Data Center in Indonesia

Cloud Market in indonesia

Domestic Cloud Services providers In Indonesia

Co-location data center companies In Indonesia

For More Info on the Research Report, Click on the below link: -

Indonesia Data Center Market Analysis

Related Reports by Ken Research: -

KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by rising investments in data centers from private sector and government support towards technology and Cloud first policy

KSA is the largest ICT market in the MENA, and it is well-positioned to become a technology service and cloud hub with access to international connectivity through the Red Sea and the Gulf. KSA Data Centre industry is witnessing robust growth in the era of virtualization and cloud computing. Shifts in creative media content towards Content Delivery Networks, IoT, growth of big data and the roll out of 5G is driving the demand for data consumption in KSA. Improvement in network connectivity, government support, and rapid growth in the adoption of big data, and IoT services have been strong enablers for the growth of the KSA data Center market.

KSA Data Center is moderately concentrated market with STC and Mobily are the top player with the greatest number of data centers. Majority of the Data Center operators are in collaborative terms with other market players to expand their business and reach to the rising demand of data usage by end users. KSA Data Center Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F. The KSA government's smart city initiatives, adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud first policy are driving the demand for Data Centers.

UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by Rapid Digital Penetration along with Increasing Investments to meet the Rising Demand for Data Storage and Cloud Services

UAE Data Centre industry is witnessing robust growth in the era of virtualization and cloud computing. The increased use of data consumption and internet bandwidth in the country is driven by expanding reach of social media, increased use of smart devices, data localization, increased adoption of cloud services and digital transformation journeys of many UAE Data Center companies.

UAE Data Center is highly fragmented market with Etisalat as the top player with most number of data centers. Majority of the Data Center operators are in collaborative terms with other market players to expand their business and reach to the rising demand of data usage by end users. UAE Data Center Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F. The UAE government's smart city initiatives, adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) are driving the demand for Data Centers.

India Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2025- Favorable Government Support and Data Localization Leading to Surge in Data Center Adoption

The India data center market was observed to grow with a stable growth pattern in the review period 2014-2020P. Factors such as data localization law, government's digitization drive, rapid movement from cloud computing to the edge computing surge in outsourcing of data center services and others have helped the data center industry to grow in India in terms of revenue.

Malaysia Data Center Market Outlook to 2022 - by Revenue Streams (Colocation, Managed Hosting and Cloud Services), by End Users (Banking & Finance, Federal Government, Content & Technology and Others)

The data centre market in Malaysia is in the growth stage. The support and encouragement provided by the government along with the efforts to promote the country as a hub for data centres have catapulted development in the market in every aspect. The market is an amalgamation of large-sized and mid-sized players that specialize in colocation and managed hosting services. The market has also witnessed a substantial rise in the demand for public and private cloud services. The Johor area (close to Singapore) in the southern part of the country is growing as an attractive investment opportunity for data centre companies. Malaysia data centre market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years recording a CAGR of ~% during 2012-2017. The market has grown from USD ~ million in 2012 to USD ~ million in 2017 driven Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) launched in Malaysia which has listed development of Data Centre Market in Malaysia as a key Entry Point Projects (EPPs) under the Business Services NKEAs (National Key Economic Areas). The low cost of the establishment along with the infrastructure development has been the major attractions for DC companies in Malaysia. The market has witnessed double-digit growth in the past five years except in the year 2015 when the growth rate of the market fell to ~% from ~% in 2014. The slowdown in the global market restricted companies from outsourcing their data centre services, this restricted the double-digit growth of the market in 2014 to single-digit growth in 2015.

