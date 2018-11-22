Indonesia Diesel Genset Market 2014-2024

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Indonesia Diesel Genset Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, by Verticals, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-24.

Emerging infrastructure sector due to growing population of the country along with rising in industrial and agricultural activities have driven the growth of diesel genset market in Indonesia. Recovering industrial sector along with growing commercial and residential sectors supported by several governments-led initiatives would be the key factors driving the market for diesel gensets in Indonesia during the forecast period.

The demand and supply gap of electricity is one of the major reasons which has led to the high usage of diesel gensets in Indonesia. The growth of telecom infrastructure in Surabaya, Sulawesi and Papua islands of Indonesia along with an increase in the energy demand, especially from the commercial and industrial sectors would increase the market for diesel gensets as an auxiliary source of power at times of no grid supply.

The growth in the tourism sector would result in the construction of new hotels, which requires diesel genset for power backup. Major cities of Indonesia including West Java, Jakarta, Cilegon and Bandung, are also welcoming new agricultural and industrial facilities, which would surge the diesel genset market during the forecast period.

The report comprehensively covers Indonesia Diesel Genset Market by kVA rating, verticals, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to the device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical Data of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2014-2017.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2024F.

Historical Data of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Ratings for the Period 2014-2017.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Ratings until 2024F.

Historical Data of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Verticals for the Period 2014-2017.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Verticals until 2024F.

Historical Data of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Applications for the Period 2014-2017.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Applications until 2024F.

Historical Data of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Regions for the Period 2014-2017.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Regions until 2024F.

Market Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends and Developments.

Players Market Share.

Company Profiles.

Strategic Recommendations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 Indonesia Country Overview

3.2 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024F)

3.3 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume Share, By kVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)

3.4 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Verticals (2017 & 2024F)

3.4 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

3.5 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

3.6 Indonesia Diesel Genset Industry Life Cycle, 2017

3.7 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Porter's Five Forces, 2017



4. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Trends



6. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Rating

6.1 Indonesia 5kVA - 75kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024F)

6.2 Indonesia 75.1kVA - 375kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024F)

6.3 Indonesia 375.1kVA - 750kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024F)

6.4 Indonesia 750.1kVA - 1000kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024F)

6.5 Indonesia Above 1000kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024F)



7. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Verticals

7.1 Indonesia Diesel Genset Commercial Vertical Market Overview

7.2 Indonesia Diesel Genset Industrial Vertical Market Overview

7.3 Indonesia Diesel Genset Residential Vertical Market Overview

7.4 Indonesia Diesel Genset Public Infrastructure Vertical Market Overview

7.4.8 Indonesia Public Infrastructure Sector Outlook



8. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions

8.1 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Regions (2014-2024F)



9. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Price Trend

9.1 Indonesia 5kVA-75kVA Genset Average Price Trend (2014-2024F)

9.2 Indonesia 75.1kVA-375kVA Genset Average Price Trend (2014-2024F)

9.3 Indonesia 375.1kVA-750kVA Genset Average Price Trend (2014-2024F)

9.4 Indonesia 750.1kVA-1000kVA Genset Average Price Trend (2014-2024F)

9.5 Indonesia Above 2000kVA Genset Average Price Trend (2014-2024F)



10. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Indonesia Government Spending Outlook

10.2 Indonesia Construction Sector Outlook

10.3 Indonesia Power Sector Outlook

10.4 Indonesia Industrial Sector Outlook

10.5 Indonesia Foreign Direct Investment Outlook



11. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Import - Export Statistics

11.1 Indonesia Import of Gensets

11.2 Indonesia Export of Gensets



12. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Rating

12.2 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications



13. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

13.2 Indonesia Diesel Genset Competitive Landscape, By kVA Rating



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Caterpillar Inc.

14.2 Cummins Inc.

14.3 Deutz Asia-pacific (Pte.) Ltd.

14.4 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

14.5 FG Wilson Asia Pte Ltd.

14.6 Kohler Power Systems

14.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia Pacific Ltd.

14.8 MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

14.9 Perkins Engines Co. Ltd

14.10 P.T. Siemens Indonesia



15 Strategic Recommendations



