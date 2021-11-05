Indonesia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow by 15.4% to Reach $1576.2 Million in 2021 - Forecast to 2025

Nov 05, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in Indonesia is expected to grow by 15.4% on annual basis to reach US$ 1576.2 million in 2021.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Indonesia remains strong. The gift card industry in Indonesia is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021.
The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1365.7 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2302.6 million by 2025.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Indonesia. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Reasons to Buy
- In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2016-2025) for gift cards and incentive cards in Indonesia.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Indonesia: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
- Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
- Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.
Scope
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
- Salim Group
- Trans Retail Indonesia PT
- Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT
- Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT
- Delhaize Group Sa
- Kompas Gramedia Group
- Ace Hardware Corp
Total Spend on Gifts in Indonesia
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Indonesia
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Indonesia
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Indonesia
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Indonesia
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Festivals & Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Indonesia
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Indonesia
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2021
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Indonesia
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Indonesia
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Indonesia
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
