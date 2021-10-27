Indonesia Mobile Crane Market Size by Volume to Reach 2,151 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Indonesia mobile crane market report.

The Indonesia mobile crane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14.06% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The Indonesia mobile cranes market by value is projected to reach USD 315.1 million by 2027.

2. In 2020, Indonesia's GDP contracted by 2% due to decrease in economic activities in major industries such as construction, mining, and manufacturing. The construction and mining industries declined by 2.8% and 2.06% in Q1 2020 respectively. The impact was witnessed by mobile crane market which showed a dip of 22.5% in the year 2020.

3. FDI inflow also reduced by 22% in 2020 due to economic slowdown caused by lockdown measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. However, the FDI inflow is expected to rise in 2021, due to government-sponsored tax incentives for foreign investors in manufacturing and mining sectors.

4. In 2021, Indonesian government has proposed a package worth USD 47.8 billion to offset the economic effect of the pandemic. A National Medium-Term Development plan is introduced to invest USD 412 billion in the development of transport, industrial, energy, and housing infrastructure by 2024.

5. The investment projects are divided into three sectors-road, railways, and port development accounting for 29%, 22%, and 23% respectively. Various infrastructure projects such as Yogyakarta-Bawen Toll Road, Riau Non- Toll Road Preservation, Development of metropolitan regions for Palembang, Banjarmasin, Makassar, and Denpasar. So, the spike in construction infrastructure projects and growth in steel industry is expected to drive the demand for mobile crane in Indonesia.

6. The increase in infrastructure projects is bound to influence steel industry which is expected to grow in 2021 due to upsurge in domestic demand in the country, thereby prompting Chinese investment in steel production due to strict Chinese government guidelines against the export of steel in China.

7. Tadano, Manitex, PT SANY Indonesia, PT Daya Kobelco Construction Equipment, PT Liebherr Indonesia Perkasa, Konecranes Indonesia, Terex Corporation, XCMG, PT Zoomlion Indonesia Heavy Industry and others are some major vendors of mobile crane in Indonesian market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by crane type, application, and lifting capacity

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors and 5 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/indonesia-mobile-crane-market-opportunities-assessment-forecast

Indonesia Mobile Crane Market – Segmentation

The demand for mobile cranes is largely driven to address high-end works for urban and infrastructure development. The Indonesian government has planned several infrastructure projects worth USD 430 billion . The Asian Development Bank also provide USD 100 billion of instant loan to support these projects. Hence, the rise in construction activities will increase the demand for mobile cranes.

. The Asian Development Bank also provide of instant loan to support these projects. Hence, the rise in construction activities will increase the demand for mobile cranes. Indonesia is the leading exporter of nickel and tin metals. The global demand for these metals expects to grow on account of their application in electric vehicles. The mining industry in Indonesia contribute 5% to the country's GDP and expects to grow due to the high global demand for industrial metals such as nickel, tin, and coal.

is the leading exporter of nickel and tin metals. The global demand for these metals expects to grow on account of their application in electric vehicles. The mining industry in contribute 5% to the country's GDP and expects to grow due to the high global demand for industrial metals such as nickel, tin, and coal. The less than 20-tons mobile cranes market in Indonesia expects to reach 563 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.30%. These cranes are largely used inside tunnels for subway, underground road, underground electric line development. Therefore, the redevelopment and maintenance projects will increase the demand for these cranes.

Indonesia Mobile Crane Market by Crane Type

Rough Terrain Crane

All Rough Terrain Cranes

Crawler Crane

Truck Mounted Cranes

Others

Indonesia Mobile Crane Market by Application

Transport/Port

Manufacturing

Mining

Construction

Others

Indonesia Mobile Crane Market by Lifting Capacity

Less than 20 Tons

20-100 Tons

101-200 Tons

Greater than 200 Tons

Indonesia Mobile Crane Market – Dynamics

The Indonesian government aims to invest USD 430 billion in infrastructure development projects from 2021 to 2024. There is a 20% rise in infrastructure investment from the last investment plan in 2015–2020. The country's infrastructure development projects are mostly in the transport sector. The investment projects are divided into three sectors – road, rail, and port development, accounting for 29%, 22%, and 23% respectively. The Trans-Sumatra toll road project is one of the largest projects worth USD 33.7 billion is in the progress. China supports a key project - Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railways. There are 83 PPP project plans for infrastructure developments, which include 50 projects in the transportation sector, including 13 ports and 15 railways projects. The Asian Development Bank provided a loan of USD 100 million to the Indonesian government to support these projects. Therefore, the rise in infrastructure development activities in Indonesia expects to increase the demand for mobile cranes in the market as cranes are majorly used at construction sites for material handling purposes.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Government Investments for Power Generation via Renewable Energy Projects

Increase in Stainless Steel Production

Upgrade of Mobile Crane Attachments

Introduction of Innovative Technology

Why Should You Buy This Report?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

Volume (Unit sales)

Crane Type



Application



Gross Power

Value (USD)

Crane Type



Application



Gross Power

Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Indonesia major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share

major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share Examples of latest technologies

Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Indonesia crane market share

crane market share Complete supply chain analysis

Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

Major Vendors

Tadano Ltd

Manitex International, Inc

Manitowoc Cranes

Sani Group

Kobelco Cranes

Liebherr group

Konecranes

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Terex corporation

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Other Prominent Vendors

Mammoet

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Link-Belt Cranes

LiuGong

Kato Works

Distributors

TAT Hong Holdings Ltd

United Tractors

Multicrane Perkasa.PT

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence