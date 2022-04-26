Indonesia Retail Market: 2.45% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Expansion of the Retail Landscape in Indonesia is a Key Drivers | Technavio

Apr 26, 2022, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesia Retail Market Share is expected to increase by USD 37.32 billion from 2020 to 2025 at an accelerated CAGR of 4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Raw Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Food & Beverages:
The Indonesia retail market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry in Indonesia is experiencing growth due to an upward trend in the prices of commodities, which has led to an increase in the purchasing power of people in regions such as Sumatra and Kalimantan that produce the commodities. Also, Indonesia is experiencing a growing interest of consumers in imported goods, especially processed foods, which is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Electrical & electronics
- Apparel & footwear
- Home improvement & household products
- Others
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Indonesia Retail Market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (food & beverages, electrical & electronics, apparel & footwear, home improvement & household products, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online)
- Key Companies- CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk among others
- Driver- Expansion of the retail landscape in Indonesia to drive the market
- Challenge- Underdeveloped infrastructure to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The Indonesia retail market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- CT Corp.- The company operates retail stores under the brand name Transvision.
- PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk- The company runs its business under Cellular phones and tablets, Operator product, Computer and other electronic devices, and Accessories and others segments. The company operates retail stores under the brand name Erafone.
- PT Hero Supermarket Tbk- The company operates retail stores under the brand names such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra.
- Indonesia Retail Market Driver:
- Expansion of the retail landscape in Indonesia:
The traditional unorganized retail outlets in Indonesia are increasingly being replaced by big retail hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other retail chains. The demand for organized retailing is growing in Indonesia because of the availability of all the necessary items under one roof. Several retail companies are focusing on expanding their stores to new areas. Moreover, both foreign and local retailers have made plans to increase their investments in the retail space of Indonesia. This expansion of the retail landscape in Indonesia will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the retail market.
- Indonesia Retail Market Challenge:
- Underdeveloped infrastructure:
The lack of developed and well-maintained infrastructure and network service in Indonesia is a major factor behind an increase in inefficiency and transaction costs, making it difficult for exporters and investors to operate efficiently. Warungs and minimarts are traditional markets in Indonesia that continue to be popular among consumers. Consumer business companies require an extensive distribution network to gain traction in the market. They also need to focus on innovations, especially in terms of packaging, due to limited and highly competitive shelf space in traditional retail outlets.
|
Indonesia Retail Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 37.32 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.45
|
Regional analysis
|
Indonesia
|
Performing market contribution
|
Indonesia at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Indonesia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Fiver forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CT Corp.
- PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk
- PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
- PT Lion Super Indo
- PT Multipolar Tbk
- PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk
- PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk
- PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama
- PT. Indomarco Prismatama
- PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
