Indonesia Tyre Market Forecast 2019-2025 by Origin (Local Manufacturing and Imports), & Vehicle (Trucks (Radial and Bias), Light Trucks (Radial and Bias), Passenger Cars and Two-Wheelers))

DUBLIN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Tyre Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Origin (Local Manufacturing and Imports), By Vehicle Types (Trucks (Radial and Bias), Light Trucks (Radial and Bias), Passenger Cars and Two-Wheelers)) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia tyre market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-25.



Robust growth of automotive manufacturing industry owing to growing export and favorable government policies are the key factors driving the demand for tyres in Indonesia over the past few years. In recent years, the sale of passenger cars has ramped up on account of availability of loans on easy terms which led to the growth of the tyre market.



Further, government policies such as import quota regulation and favorable FDI guidelines would encourage companies to establish manufacturing units in the country which would further boost the growth of tyre industry in the region over the coming years.



Good macroeconomic conditions and growing automotive manufacturing is majorly driven by domestic demand would lead to the growth of the tyre market in Indonesia. Radial tyres would register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the high installation of radial tyres in vehicles due to their better puncture resistance, flexible sidewalls and lower life-cycle cost.



Passenger car segment has accounted for a key slice in overall tyre market owing to lower interest rates on vehicle loans and increasing popularity of low-cost green cars and multipurpose vehicles. Further, with the rising urban population and social normalization of cars, the passenger car segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate as compared to all kind of vehicles during the forecast period.



The report thoroughly covers the market by tyre types, vehicle types, and by origin. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Indonesia Tire Market Overview

3.1 Indonesia Country Indicators

3.2 Indonesia Tire Market Revenues and Volumes, 2016-2025F

3.3 Indonesia Tire Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.4 Indonesia Tire Market - Porter's Five Force Model

3.5 Indonesia Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F



4. Indonesia Tire Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Indonesia Tire Market Overview, By Origin

5.1 Indonesia Local Manufactured Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

5.2 Indonesia Import Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F



6. Indonesia Tire Market Overview, By Vehicle Types

6.1 Indonesia Passenger Car Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.1.1 Indonesia Passenger Car Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

6.1.2 Indonesia Passenger Car Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

6.2 Indonesia Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.2.1 Indonesia Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

6.2.2 Indonesia Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

6.2.2.1 Indonesia Local Manufactured Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2016-2025F

6.2.2.2 Indonesia Import Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2016-2025F

6.3 Indonesia Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.3.1 Indonesia Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.2 Indonesia Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

6.3.2.1 Indonesia Local Manufactured Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2016-2025F

6.3.2.2 Indonesia Import Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2016-2025F

6.4 Indonesia Two Wheeler Vehicle Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

6.4.1 Indonesia Two Wheeler Vehicle Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

6.4.2 Indonesia Two Wheeler Vehicle Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F



7. Indonesia Tire Market - Key Performance Indicators



8. Indonesia Tire Market Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Indonesia Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Origin, 2025F

8.2 Indonesia Local Manufactured Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vehicle Type, 2025F

8.3 Indonesia Import Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vehicle Type, 2025F



9. Indonesia Tire Market - Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Tires

9.2 Indonesia Tire Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

9.2.1 Indonesia Tire Market Revenue Share, By Company, By Origin, 2018

9.2.2 Indonesia Tire Market Revenue Share, By Company, By Vehicle Type, 2018



10. Company Profiles

10.1 PT Michelin Indonesia

10.2 PT Bridgestone Tire Indonesia

10.3 PT Goodyear Indonesia, Tbk

10.4 The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

10.5 PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk.

10.6 PT Maxxis International Indonesia

10.7 MRF Limited

10.8 Apollo Tyres Ltd.

10.9 P.T. Sumi Rubber Indonesia (Dunlop)

10.10 Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

10.11 PT Continental Tyre Indonesia

10.12 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, Tbk



11. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4eomb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

