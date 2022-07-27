Indonesia Used Smartphone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~9% in between 2022-2026: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital is the Future

Companies will continue to invest in digital marketing strategies to improve their service visibility and promoting sales. Advertisements on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter will enable companies to enhance brand awareness and attract potential customers. Internet penetration is high in Indonesia, almost 73% of the population uses internet. Customers will continue to get products online due to increasing convenience and accessibility

Ease of Market Entry

There are very few online marketplaces/classifieds that deal in used smartphones. A new company entering the market can easily establish itself in the market with a better business model and strategy. Companies have incentives to enter the industry, as it is still at a nascent stage and is expected to grow.

Increase in prices of raw materials of new smartphones

Chipmakers are expected to increase manufacturing fees, leading to pricier chipsets and devices that employ them. This means that new smartphones, computers, and other electronics will cost more in the future. This will increase the demand for used smartphones in Indonesia.

Adoption of 5G network

5G speed is 10 times more than 4G network. Hence, adoption of 5G in used smartphones will enable faster speed, low latency, and ubiquitous coverage. Indonesia's 5G-capable mobile phones spend more time on AR apps and enhanced media compared to those with 4G phones.

The publication titled "Indonesia Used Smartphone Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by increasing smartphone prices and changing consumer buying behaviour" provides a comprehensive analysis of the used smartphone industry by analyzing historical statistics and corresponding developments in the used smartphone market. The market growth declined during COVID as people were reluctant to step out of their houses and all the offline dealer stores were shut. People increased their purchases for used smartphones through online platforms during that period. Given the fragmented completion structure in the used smartphone industry, analysts have elaborated on competitive landscape of major online platforms and offline players on the basis of business model and operational parameters. The report also covers a snapshot on online platforms and offline players business model, value chain analysis, growth drivers, Porters 5 forces analysis, impact of COVID-19 and factors governing the future outlook of industry. The report also provides comprehensive insight on the market size and segmentation of the industry. The report highlights the pain points of the used smartphone industry along with detailed company profiles of major offline players and online platforms. The report concludes with projections for future industry market size, market segmentations and analyst take on future market scenario.

Key Segments Covered in Indonesia Used Smartphone Market:

By Type of Distribution Channel

Unorganized

Organized

By Type of Marketing Channel

Online Marketplace

Offline Dealers

Classifieds

By Source of Lead Generation

Online

Dealership Walk-ins

By Sourcing Medium

OEM's

Telephone Operators and Businesses

By Type of Sales

B2C

C2C

Request for Sample Report: - https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTUwNTY5

By Brand of Smartphones

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Oppo

Others

By Age of Smartphones

0-12 Months

12-24 months

24-36 Months

36+ Months

By Price of Smartphones

< Rp 1Mn

Rp 1Mn-3Mn

Rp 3Mn-6Mn

>Rp 6Mn

By Purchases Across Geographies

Java

Jakatra

Sumatra

Others

By Type of Network

2G

3G

4G

By Battery Capacity

<3000 mAh

3000-5000 mAh

>5000 mAh

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Others

By Screen Size

4.5-5.5 inch

<4.5 inch

>5.5 inch

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Used Smartphone Industry Players

Online Platforms

Laku6

Jagofon.com

Shopee

Tokopedia

Bukalapak

OLX

Carousell

Offline Players

Erafone

Sentra Ponsel

DigiMap

Renan Store

Ekacelluler

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Ecosystem of Used Smartphones Industry

Business Lifecycle and Value Chain Analysis of Used Smartphones Industry

Business Models of Major Entities in the Used Smartphones Industry

Ratio of Used and New Smartphones in Indonesia

Customer Preferences and Buying Decision Behavior in Used Smartphone Industry

Market Size of New Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value and Sales Volume

Introduction on Indonesia Used Smartphones Market

Market Size of Used Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value and Sales Volume

Market Segmentation of Used Smartphone Industry by distribution channel, type of marketing channels, source of lead generation, sourcing medium, sales, brand of smartphones, prices of used smartphones, age of used smartphones, across geographies, type of network, battery capacity, operating system, screen size

Process of Quality Checks and Documentation Requirements Undertaken by Used Smartphone Entities in Indonesia

Competitive Scenario of the Online Used Smartphone Industry

Issues and Challenges in Online Used Smartphone Market

Trends and Developments in the Used Smartphone Industry

SWOT Analysis of the Used Smartphone Industry

Porter's Five Forces analysis of the Used Smartphone Industry

Growth Drivers of Used Smartphone Industry

Challenges and Restraints in the Used Smartphone Industry

Government Rules and Regulations in the Used Smartphone Industry

Impact of Covid-19 and Government Regulations on Used Smartphone Industry

Future Market Size of Used Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value and Sales Volume

Future Market Size of Online Used Smartphones Industry by Transaction Value and Sales Volume

Future Market Segmentation of Used Smartphone Industry by distribution channel, type of marketing channels, source of lead generation, sourcing medium, sales, brand of smartphones, prices of used smartphones, age of used smartphones, across geographies, type of network, battery capacity, operating system, screen size

Industry Speaks

Analyst Recommendations

For more information refer to this link:

Indonesia Used Smartphone Market

