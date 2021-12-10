Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Markets 2021: Opportunities in New Business Models for Customer Satisfaction, Regional Expansion Growth, Technology Convergence for Integrated Cross-selling

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service performs a comprehensive analysis of the Indonesian connected trucks telematics market and analyzes the current market and compares it with the anticipated future market scenario, taking into consideration industry KPIs and the micro and macroeconomic growth trends in play.

The study also discusses customer perception, switching potential, new business models, and technology evolution in the country.

The market is a highly fragmented one with a multitude of local participants that hold an advantage due to government support and aid. International vendors have an opportunity to crack the market open by forging strategic partnerships with local businesses.

The Indonesian connected trucks telematics market is showing good indicators for growth, mainly attributed to the government's involvement in the development of transportation and safety infrastructure. The analyst expects market growth to be driven by the influx of foreign telematics service providers, several partnerships, and innovation (solutions and business models).

At the end of 2020, an estimated 4.7 million commercial vehicles were serving different transportation needs and catering to industries such as construction, transport and logistics, oil and gas, utilities, and rental and leasing as well as municipalities and local governments. Telematics units were estimated at 0.52 million units, bringing the penetration rate to approximately 11% in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Roadmap, 2020-2024

Key Growth Metrics, Connected Trucks Telematics Market

Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - PESTLE Analysis, 2020

Market Outlook, 2020

3. Important Regulations

Key Regulations Pertaining to Indonesian Transport and Logistics and Postal and Delivery Services, 2020

Key Regulations Pertaining to Indonesian Vehicle Testing and Safety Regulations, 2020

Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Driving License Requirements, 2020

4. Research Scope

Connected Trucks Telematics Market, Scope of Analysis

Important Questions this Study will Answer

5. Segmentation and Overview

Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Vehicle Segmentation, 2020

Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Fleet Size and Distance-driven Segmentation, 2020

Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Telematics Hardware Solution Types, 2020

Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Overview of Key Telematics Services, 2020

6. Market Outlook

Key Economic Indicators, Indonesia , 2020

, 2020 Key Market Trends, Indonesia , 2020

, 2020 Connected Trucks Telematics Market, VIO and Installed Base Forecast

Key Competitors - TSPs, 2020

Key Competitors - OEMs, 2020

Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships, 2020

7. Pricing and Competitive Scenario

Telematics Product Type Range

Telematics Product Package Range

Competitive Environment Analysis

8. Market Share

Indonesian Connected Truck Telematics Market - Installed Base by Contribution

Forecast Assumptions - Telematics Installed Base

9. Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share, Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market

Competitive Environment, Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market

10. Market Opportunity Analysis

Opportunity by Hardware Type

Opportunity by Package Type

Opportunity by Services - Top 3 Services

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunity by Fleet Type

Opportunity by Selected Industry Type

Opportunity by Service Type

Key Opportunity Regions

11. Growth Opportunities Universe, Connected Trucks Telematics Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - New Business Models for Customer Satisfaction

Growth Opportunity 2 - Regional Expansion for Market Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Technology Convergence for Integrated Cross-selling

12. Appendix

