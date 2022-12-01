Indoor air quality meters market size to grow by USD 2015.26 mn from 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global indoor air quality meters market as a part of the global household appliances market, the parent market. The parent global household appliances market covers revenue generated by manufacturers of electric household appliances and related products. The global indoor air quality meters market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,015.26 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market 2023-2027

Global indoor air quality meters market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global indoor air quality meters market - Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global indoor air quality meters market has some well-established players that design and manufacture indoor air quality solutions for commercial and residential customers. The indoor air quality meters market is relatively fragmented, with the presence of a number of vendors. Manufacturers are making significant investments in R&D to bring better products into the market and expand their customer base.

Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some ways used by vendors in the market to strengthen their position. As market growth in the next five years is expected to remain moderate, the competitive landscape is expected to remain moderately competitive. However, conventional players in the market, owing to experience and an established brand name, have higher market shares as they focus on delivering effective, innovative, efficient, and environment-friendly products and the market will stay competitive during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers EVM 7 which monitors both particulates and air quality in one compact instrument with a lower cost of ownership by combining three instruments such as CO, CO2, and PID sensors into one kit.

- The company offers EVM 7 which monitors both particulates and air quality in one compact instrument with a lower cost of ownership by combining three instruments such as CO, CO2, and PID sensors into one kit. Aeroqual Ltd.- The company offers Aeroqual air quality monitors such as Ranger, portable dust monitors, PM 10 or particulate monitors, Series 300 portable indoor air quality monitors, and Series 500 portable indoor air quality monitors.

The company offers Aeroqual air quality monitors such as Ranger, portable dust monitors, PM 10 or particulate monitors, Series 300 portable indoor air quality monitors, and Series 500 portable indoor air quality monitors. Airthings ASA - The company offers Indoor Air Quality Meters such as a Radon detector namely, view plus radon detector, view pollution, and Airthings waves plus detector.

- The company offers Indoor Air Quality Meters such as a Radon detector namely, view plus radon detector, view pollution, and Airthings waves plus detector. Amphenol Corp. - The company offers Indoor Air Quality Meters named Amphenol Sensors with air quality monitoring, room monitoring, air handling unit, and gas sensors.

Global indoor air quality meters market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global indoor air quality meters market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global indoor air quality meters market.

North America is projected to contribute 32% to market growth by 2027. The indoor air quality meters market in North America is expected to record a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The region is among the early users of modern technologies in the field of air quality equipment. The variety of pollutants present in the region is one of the major factors stimulating the growth of the market. The presence of stringent regulations implemented by regulatory bodies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is also driving the growth of the market.

Segment Overview

By product, the global indoor air quality meters market is segmented into fixed and portable.

The fixed segment witnessed a gradual increase in market share with USD 1,807.77 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. Regulations regarding indoor air quality are still fragmented and incomplete, but governments and states are working on drafting new rules and regulations. Regulatory organizations such as OSHA address the issue of indoor air quality and are also responsible for spreading awareness regarding health issues arising from poor air quality, especially in indoor spaces. This has driven the market for equipment manufacturers that provide indoor air quality solutions, ranging from monitoring to the removal of indoor air pollutants.

Global indoor air quality meters market - Market dynamics

Impactful Driver - Increased health concerns are notably driving the indoor air quality meter market growth. Millions of people die each year due to problems associated with poor indoor air quality, with the number being higher in developing nations than in developed economies. Such air quality-related health problems in developing economies, which include chronic respiratory diseases, lung cancer, and strokes, are more prevalent among children and old people as they are the most vulnerable. Therefore, it becomes crucial to maintain the quality of indoor air to reduce any threat to the occupants' health. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Millions of people die each year due to problems associated with poor indoor air quality, with the number being higher in developing nations than in developed economies. Such air quality-related health problems in developing economies, which include chronic respiratory diseases, lung cancer, and strokes, are more prevalent among children and old people as they are the most vulnerable. Therefore, it becomes crucial to maintain the quality of indoor air to reduce any threat to the occupants' health. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Key Trend - Increased adoption of green buildings is the key trend in the market. Green buildings are recognized as sustainable and high-performance structures that are specifically built with a focus on architectural design related to ventilation and the efficient use of water, energy, and other resources. Green design and construction is a methodology that uses resources efficiently for creating high-quality, healthy, and energy-efficient homes and commercial buildings. The growing demand for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified buildings also drives the adoption of green methodologies in residential and commercial buildings. Such factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Green buildings are recognized as sustainable and high-performance structures that are specifically built with a focus on architectural design related to ventilation and the efficient use of water, energy, and other resources. Green design and construction is a methodology that uses resources efficiently for creating high-quality, healthy, and energy-efficient homes and commercial buildings. The growing demand for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified buildings also drives the adoption of green methodologies in residential and commercial buildings. Such factors will support market growth during the forecast period. Major Challenge - The lack of awareness regarding indoor air pollution may impede the indoor air quality meter market growth. Awareness regarding indoor air pollution is very limited, especially in developing countries. Most people lack basic knowledge regarding factors that influence the quality of indoor air. Prolonged exposure to poor-quality indoor air has adverse effects on human health. Hence, vendors in the global indoor air quality meters market need to create awareness among the public and take effective measures regarding the hazards of indoor air pollution. In developing nations in certain regions, individuals are unaware of the harmful effects of poor indoor air quality. This becomes a challenge for the market and will hinder the growth of the global indoor air quality meters market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this global indoor air quality meters market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist indoor air quality meters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the indoor air quality meters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the indoor air quality meters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor air quality meters market vendors

Indoor Air Quality Meters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,015.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, South Korea, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Airthings ASA, Amphenol Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., NETATMO SAS, Netronix Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., PCE Holding GmbH, PPM Technology Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TSI Inc., Fortive Corp., and IQAir AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

