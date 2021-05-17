Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market to grow by USD 10.27 billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include value chain analysis and validation techniques employed for market sizing on various markets to help industry leaders improve their business.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Trion IAQ, and TSI Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market is segmented as below:

Product

Equipment



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the indoor air quality solutions market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Trion IAQ, and TSI Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market size

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market trends

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market industry analysis

Increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring devices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high competition may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the indoor air quality solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist indoor air quality solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the indoor air quality solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the indoor air quality solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor air quality solutions market vendors

Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market- The indoor air quality meters market is segmented by product (portable and fixed) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market- The ventilation and air conditioning market is segmented by product (air conditioning equipment and ventilation equipment), type (new installation and retrofit), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high growth markets.

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets.

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Equipment

Services

Equipment was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would weaken its relative position in the overall market to become the second largest segment of the market in 2025.

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring equipment

8.1.2 Increased adoption of green buildings

8.1.3 Increasing number of government regulations and projects

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High competition

8.2.2 Lack of awareness related to replacements

8.2.3 Lack of universal regulations on indoor air quality

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rise in portable air quality monitors

8.3.2 Increasing emphasis on advanced HVAC

8.3.3 Increasing demand for low-cost indoor air quality sensor platforms

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Exhibit 41: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Aeroqual Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Camfil AB

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 Lennox International Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Trion IAQ

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 TSI Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

11.4 List of abbreviations

