Indoor Dining Has Returned to ICHIRAN Brooklyn

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor dining is back at 25% capacity at ICHIRAN Brooklyn (374 Johnson Ave.). Diners can choose to sit at one of ICHIRAN's unique, individual Ramen Focus Booths or the regular dining tables. ICHIRAN has also returned to its first come first serve system. Reservations will no longer be taken as of November 6. Any reservations already confirmed for future dates will still be kept.

ICHIRAN's Classic Tonkotsu Ramen in specially designed Jubako bowl inspired by traditional Japanese multi-tiered lunchboxes.

For the health and safety of ICHIRAN's diners and employees, the restaurant will follow the New York City health safety guidelines for indoor dining. ICHIRAN restaurants worldwide have also taken extra measures such as installing a disinfectant shoe mat to clean the soles of shoes. Many of its practices have also been featured in various international media.

Health & Safety - The ICHIRAN Model

Ramen Focus Booths, patented in Japan , help diners maintain social distancing. The booths offer a semi-private, individual dining experience with barriers on both sides of the booth. A closed bamboo curtain covers the opening where the ramen is served to create a nearly fully enclosed space.

Japanese infectious disease experts have stated that the Ramen Focus Booths are "effective in preventing infection by droplets" in the air. A version of our booth designs is now used in many school cafeterias and food courts throughout Japan and Asia .

Everyone entering the restaurant (both diners and employees) will have their temperature checked. Indoor dining guests will be asked to provide contact information for one person in the group for contact tracing purposes.

Masks and gloves will be available to diners. Diners will be asked to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer is also readily available.

ICHIRAN takes an extra step and encourages all diners to clean the soles of their shoes on the disinfectant shoe mat at the entrance to prevent tracking in outside dirt and germs.

All employees are required to wear masks and gloves at all times, and to wash hands at least once an hour. Before each shift, employees undergo daily health screenings, including having their temperatures taken.

High-touch surfaces are sanitized with alcohol-based disinfectant every hour or more.

Ramen Focus Booths and tables will be sanitized after every diner leaves. Diners can also ask for their seats to be sanitized right before they sit.

ICHIRAN uses MERV-13 filters, the highest-rated filters, in its HVAC system.

Cleaning and sanitizing checklists are available for public viewing to confirm what has been sanitized and when it was last cleaned.

Restaurant Hours & Details

Location: 374 Johnson Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11206

Hours: Monday-Friday: 4 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 12 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Take out and delivery available via UberEats and GrubHub.

