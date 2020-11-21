Indoor Dining Returns to ICHIRAN Midtown West

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICHIRAN Midtown West is back with indoor dining at 4:00 PM on Monday, Nov. 23. This location reopened on Nov. 16 for take-out and delivery only, but will now resume dine-in service at 25% capacity due to the many requests from ICHIRAN fans.

All ICHIRAN restaurants adhere to strict sanitation and safety protocols and have implemented its own infection prevention measures for its diners to safely enjoy a bowl of ramen. Many of these measures have also garnered attention for international media.

Authentic tonkotsu (pork bone broth) ramen served in bowls inspired by traditional multi-tiered Japanese lunchboxes.

Disinfectant shoe mats to clean the bottoms of shoes.

* Diners are encouraged to clean the soles of their shoes upon entering the restaurant to prevent tracking in outside dirt and germs.

ICHIRAN's Ramen Focus Booth

The Ramen Focus booth, patented in Japan, helps diners stay socially distant. Dividers on both sides of the booth and a bamboo curtain that covers the opening in the front provide a unique, semi-private dining space that is almost completely enclosed.

* Japanese infectious disease experts state that the Ramen Focus Booths are "effective" in preventing and reducing infection caused by droplets.

* ICHIRAN's booth design is currently used in cafeterias and food courts throughout Japan and Asia.

Diners and Employees will have their temperatures checked.

* Guests will be asked to provide contact information for one person in the group for contact tracing purposes.

All employees are required to wear masks and gloves at all times and to frequently wash their hands.

* Frequent hand washing is monitored through a checklist.

* All employees undergo a daily health screening that includes temperature checks before the start of each shift.

Masks and gloves will be available to diners.

* Diners are encouraged to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking.

* Hand sanitizer is also readily available.

ICHIRAN uses MERV-13 filters in its HVAC system.

Cleaning and sanitization checklists are available for public viewing to confirm what has been sanitized and when it was last cleaned.

Restaurant Hours & Details

Location: 132 W. 31st Street New York, New York 10001

Hours:

Take-Out & Delivery: 12:00 PM - 9:30 PM (Everyday)

Dine-In: 4 PM - 9:30 PM (Everyday)

*Seating is limited to 10 Ramen Focus Booths (25% capacity)

*Full dine-in menu is not available. See official site for details.

*Take out and delivery available via Uber Eats, GrubHub, Chowbus, and DoorDash

About ICHIRAN: www.ichiranusa.com

ICHIRAN is an authentic ramen restaurant specializing in tonkotsu (pork bone broth) ramen. ICHIRAN began in the small city of Fukuoka, Japan in 1960. As the foremost expert in tonkotsu ramen, ICHIRAN has developed its own unique broth and noodles through years of scientific research. The first ramen restaurant to offer ramen customization, it is also the first to create a unique dining experience with its Ramen Focus Booths – individual dining booths designed for a private and peaceful meal.

Contact:

Iori Hanai / Annie Chen

PR Team

Email: [email protected]

