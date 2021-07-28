Indoor EV Festival Electrifies Summer Auto Show

The New York Auto Show's Level 1 'Electric Vehicle Test Fest' features multiple test tracks featuring seven new vehicle models. Attendees will have the opportunity to take a ride in a wide range of electric vehicles including new models from Chevrolet , Ford , Kia , Nissan , Polestar , Porsche and Volvo .

"With interest in EVs growing every day, we wanted to help consumers new to electrics transition easily. The test tracks are designed to excite and inspire as well as remove any pre-conceived notions about electric vehicle ownership," said Auto Show chairman, John LaSorsa.

"The test tracks give attendees the opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of electric vehicles. And we know when people get to experience everything EVs have to offer their likelihood to purchase jumps tremendously," continued LaSorsa.

FIRST-EVER E-MOBILITY EXPO & TEST TRACK

In addition to the EV Test Fest, the New York Auto Show has added an all-new indoor e-Mobility Expo & Test Track to this year's event to provide consumers the opportunity to test a wide range of new e-bikes and e-scooters and explore the latest e-mopeds, support products, and accessories. Cool companies on display include Jetson, Spark Cycleworks, Onyx, REVEL, Naticycle and PWR Bikes.

The Show's EV Hall includes exhibitors and partners from home and mobile charging stations to infrastructure solutions. The program is sponsored in-part by ConEdison, New York Power Authority, ChargeNY and J.D. Power and is committed to consumer education and promoting EV adoption.

