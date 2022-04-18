Indoor Farming Technologies Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from Europe |Driven by the need to Improve the Yield of Crops & Reduce Crop Wastage| Technavio

Indoor Farming Technologies Market: Scope

The indoor farming technologies market covers the following areas:

Indoor Farming Technologies Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global indoor farming technologies market growth is the need to improve the yield of crops and reduce crop wastage. When compared with outdoor (soil-based farms) productions, indoor farms can produce more crops in a small area using various indoor farming technologies. For instance, Sky Green's patented vertical farming systems can intensify land use and result in at least ten times more yield than traditional monolayer farms per unit area of cultivated land. In addition, nutrition and moisture levels, as well as the amount of light needed, can be maintained by farmers using various indoor farming technologies. For instance, LED lighting provides the perfect amount of heat needed for plants to grow. Thus, the need to improve the yield of crops and reduce crop wastage is anticipated to drive the demand prospects for indoor farming technologies during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global indoor farming technologies market growth is the lighting challenges compared with natural lighting. Indoor farming technologies use LED lighting that does not efficiently deliver the necessary artificial light to keep the surroundings green. Also, this type of lighting requires electrical power to grow plants, which may lead to farmers paying high electricity bills. Plants may waste around 60%-80% of the energy as each plant has a different threshold of wavelength for optimizing photosynthesis. LED lights have limitations in terms of providing as well as optimizing such wavelength, whereas, in the case of sunlight, there are no such limitations. For instance, a sweet potato plant requires 60%-65% of light energy produced by an LED light for optimal photosynthesis. As the light output cannot be adjusted, these plants can waste 35%-40% of the supplied light energy. Such factors may limit the market during the forecast period.

Indoor Farming Technologies Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Indoor Farming Technologies Market is segmented by Application (Greenhouse farming and Vertical farming) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The indoor farming technologies market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D and innovation to compete in the market.

Advanced Grow lights

Agrowtek Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

California LightWorks

Certhon

Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

General Electric Co.

GreenTech Agro LLC

Growlink

Honeywell International Inc.

Industries Harnois Inc.

KCC Companies

Koninklijke Philips NV

Link4 Corp.

LumiGrow Inc.

Motorleaf

Richel Group SAS

Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd

ZipGrow Inc.

The indoor farming technologies market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, offerings, and prospects of the leading companies.

Indoor Farming Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.11 Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Grow lights, Agrowtek Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., California LightWorks, Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, General Electric Co., GreenTech Agro LLC, Growlink, Honeywell International Inc., Industries Harnois Inc., KCC Companies, Koninklijke Philips NV, Link4 Corp., LumiGrow Inc., Motorleaf, Richel Group SAS, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and ZipGrow Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Greenhouse farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Greenhouse farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Greenhouse farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Greenhouse farming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Greenhouse farming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Vertical farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Vertical farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Vertical farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Vertical farming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vertical farming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced Grow lights

Exhibit 89: Advanced Grow lights - Overview



Exhibit 90: Advanced Grow lights - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Advanced Grow lights - Key offerings

10.4 Agrowtek Inc.

Exhibit 92: Agrowtek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Agrowtek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Agrowtek Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Argus Control Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Argus Control Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Argus Control Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Certhon

Exhibit 98: Certhon - Overview



Exhibit 99: Certhon - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Certhon - Key offerings

10.7 Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

Exhibit 101: Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV - Overview



Exhibit 102: Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV - Key offerings

10.8 Industries Harnois Inc.

Exhibit 104: Industries Harnois Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Industries Harnois Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Industries Harnois Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Richel Group SAS

Exhibit 107: Richel Group SAS - Overview



Exhibit 108: Richel Group SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Richel Group SAS - Key offerings

10.10 Urban Crop Solutions

Exhibit 110: Urban Crop Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 111: Urban Crop Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Urban Crop Solutions - Key offerings

10.11 Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd

Exhibit 113: Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 114: Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd - Key offerings

10.12 ZipGrow Inc.

Exhibit 116: ZipGrow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ZipGrow Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ZipGrow Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

