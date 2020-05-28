Indoor Location Industry Forecasts to 2025 - Growing Demand for Indoor Location Technologies to Support Lean Automation and Robotic Processes
DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Location Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Technology, Application, Vertical (Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The indoor location market is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 17 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the indoor location market are the increased number of applications powered by beacons and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags and growing integration of beacons in cameras; and Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, Point of Sales (PoS), and digital signage. The proliferation of smartphone-connected devices and location-based applications is also expected to drive market growth.
Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The indoor location market, by component, is segmented into hardware, solutions, and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of indoor location software and services, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.
Transportation and logistics vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The indoor location market by vertical is segmented into eight categories: transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, entertainment, retail, government and public sectors, manufacturing, healthcare, and others (education, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI], and energy and utilities). The transportation and logistics vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the need to provide mobile support for travelers at railway stations and airports to guide them to the right to locate stores and restaurants at airports and railway stations. Indoor location solution adoption helps the transportation industry to understand customer behavior and offer valuable information that could assist in building enhanced advertising campaigns, optimizing services, and selecting the right locations.
Additionally, the adoption of indoor location solutions allows the transportation vertical to manage inventory effectively, save costs on audits, and track missing equipment. The success of the transportation and logistics vertical depends on complex and frequent capital-intensive processes and operations. The logistics vertical is facing a challenge in terms of tracking asset locations in the warehouses. The need to track and identify asset locations to reduce wastage of time in asset location management to lead to the adoption of indoor location solutions across the logistics vertical. With the help of a location analytics solution, a firm can organize and understand all complex plans, enabling it to gain insights quickly and communicate with them effectively.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as the logistics vertical is expected to grow at a faster rate and are needed to enhance its supply chain process, which would drive the adoption of indoor location solutions and services in APAC region. APAC constitutes major countries, including China, India, Japan, and the rest of APAC region, which are increasingly contributing toward the adoption of BLE and UWB technologies in the indoor location market. Verticals such as transportation and logistics, entertainment, travel and hospitality, retail, government, and public offices, manufacturing, and healthcare are leading the race in terms of the cloud adoption in the APAC region.
The report includes the study of the key players offering indoor location hardware, solutions, and services. It profiles major vendors in the global indoor location market. The major vendors include Zebra Technologies (US), Inpixon (US), Mist Systems (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Acuity Brands (US), Centrak (US), Sonitor (Norway), Ubisense (UK), infsoft (Germany), HERE (US), IndoorAtlas (Finland), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Midmark (US), Quuppa (Finland), AiRISTA Flow (US), InnerSpace (Canada), Esri (US), and Syook (India). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the indoor location market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Indoor Location Market
4.2 Indoor Location Market: top 3 Applications
4.3 Indoor Location Market: by Region
4.4 North America Indoor Location Market, by Component and Technology
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Number of Applications Powered by Beacons and BLE Tags
5.2.1.2 Growing Integration of Beacons in Cameras, LED Lightings, POS Devices, and Digital Signage
5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Smartphones, Connected Devices, and Location-Based Applications Among Customers
5.2.1.4 Inefficiency of the GPS in an Indoor Environment
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data and Security Concerns
5.2.2.2 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for RFID Tags Across the Retail Industry
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Indoor Location Technologies to Support Lean Automation and Robotic Processes
5.2.3.3 Focus on Industry 4.0 Smart Cities and Smart Manufacturing
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skills and Awareness About Indoor Location Technologies
5.3 Case Studies
5.3.1 A Leading Automotive Manufacturer Adopted Syook Insite Solution to Optimize Truck Turn Around Time
5.3.2 Ericsson Collaborated With Senion to Enhance Workplace for the Benefits of Ericsson Employees
5.3.3 Tawar Mall in Doha, Qatar to Adopted Proximi'S Indoor Positioning Technology
5.3.4 Kari Adopted Zebra Technologies' Indoor Location Solution to Manage Inventory and Online Orders
5.3.5 BMW Car Assembly Plant in Regensburg, Germany Adopted Ubisense Industrial tool Control System
5.3.6 Boston Scientific Deployed Spreo Compass Connect App to Navigate Around the Vast Boston Scientific Campuses
5.3.7 Transports Publics Fribourgeois (TPF) Adopted Ubisense Rtls Solution
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Regulatory Compliances
5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.5.2 Open Geospatial Consortium
5.5.3 World Wide Web Consortium
5.5.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 19
5.6 Indoor Location: System Architecture
5.7 Future Outlook
5.7.1 Indoor Location and IoT Technology
5.7.2 Indoor Location and Machine Learning Technology
5.7.3 Indoor Location and Blockchain Technology
5.7.4 Indoor Location and 5G Technology
6 Indoor Location Market: COVID-19 Impact
6.1 Introduction
6.2 COVID-19 Developments
7 Indoor Location Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.3 Solutions
7.3.1 Indoor Tracking
7.3.1.1 Asset and People Tracking
7.3.1.2 Indoor Location Analytics
7.3.2 Indoor Navigation/Wayfinding
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Managed Services
7.4.2 Professional Services
7.4.2.1 Consulting
7.4.2.2 Support and Maintenance
7.4.2.3 Deployment and Integration
8 Indoor Location Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Indoor Location Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10 Indoor Location Market, by Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Bluetooth Low Energy
10.3 Ultra-Wideband Technology
10.4 Wi-Fi
10.5 Others
11 Indoor Location Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Emergency Management
11.3 Sales and Marketing Optimization
11.4 Remote Monitoring
11.5 Predictive Asset Maintenance
11.6 Supply Chain Management
11.7 Other Applications
12 Indoor Location Market, by Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Retail
12.3 Travel and Hospitality
12.4 Entertainment
12.5 Transportation and Logistics
12.6 Government and Public Sector
12.7 Manufacturing
12.8 Healthcare
12.9 Other Verticals
13 Indoor Location Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 United States
13.2.2 Canada
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 United Kingdom
13.3.2 Germany
13.3.3 France
13.3.4 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 China
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
13.5.2 United Arab Emirates
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
13.6 Latin America
13.6.1 Brazil
13.6.2 Mexico
13.6.3 Rest of Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Key Market Developments
14.1.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
14.1.2 Business Expansions
14.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
14.1.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations
15 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology
15.2.1 Market Ranking of Key Players in the Indoor Location Market
15.2.2 Visionary Leaders
15.2.3 Innovators
15.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators
15.2.5 Emerging Companies
15.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
15.4 Company Profiles
15.4.1 Zebra Technologies
15.4.2 Inpixon
15.4.3 HPE
15.4.4 Mist Systems
15.4.5 HID Global
15.4.6 Google
15.4.7 Microsoft
15.4.8 Apple
15.4.9 Cisco
15.4.10 Acuity Brands
15.4.11 Centrak
15.4.12 Sonitor
15.4.13 Ubisense
15.4.14 Infsoft
15.4.15 Here
15.4.16 Indooratlas
15.4.17 Stanley Healthcare
15.4.18 Midmark
15.4.19 Quuppa
15.4.20 Airista Flow
15.4.21 Innerspace
15.4.22 Esri
15.4.23 Syook
15.4.24 Right-to-Win
