Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size to Grow by USD 23.03 billion | Evolving Opportunities with bluepath AG and GiPStech Srl | Technavio

Major Five Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Companies: Key Offerings

bluepath AG - The company offers indoor positioning and navigation and real time mobile tracking.

GiPStech Srl - The company offers advanced indoor localization and navigation technology with device orientation free inertial engine.

MazeMap AS - The company offers blue-dot experience with a seamless transition from outdoor to indoor navigation.

Navigine Corp. - The company offers Navigine Tracking, which is an equipment tracking system and employee monitoring solution.

Nextome Srl - The company offers wayfinding and navigation solutions through Nextome IPS.

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aviation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing and logistics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Government and public sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market in North America.

The number of smartphones used in this region is increasing each day, and there is a high deployment of Wi-Fi hotspots in public places. In the US, 97% of the population owned smartphones as of 2021, and many different indoor location services can be availed via these devices. An average user spends a major portion of his/her time indoors. Thus, indoor positioning and navigation play a major role in efficient customer assistance. As most of the customers can access real-time data via digitized services, marketers are focusing on proximity-based advertising to promote brands, offers, and deals. These factors will drive the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 23.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled bluepath AG, GiPStech Srl, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and Spreo Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government and public sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

bluepath AG

GiPStech Srl

IndoorAtlas Ltd.

MazeMap AS

Navigine Corp.

Nextome Srl

Pinmicro K K

Pointr Ltd.

Sensewhere Ltd.

Spreo

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

