Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market to Record 32.90% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Pinmicro KK - One of the Leading Companies announced the release of MeTrack, a smart self-quarantine solution for the in-hospital patient, in April 2020| Technavio

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., bluepath AG, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Environmental, Systems Research Institute Inc., GiPStech Srl, HERE Global BV, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Microsoft Corp., and Navigine Corp. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Application (retail, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics, and government and public sector)

Application (retail, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics, and government and public sector) Geographies: APAC ( China ), Europe ( Germany , UK), North America (US, Canada ), South America , and MEA.

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 is expected to increase by USD 23.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 33.21%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions. The US and Canada are the key markets for indoor positioning and indoor navigation in North America. Moreover, Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Vendor Insights-

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing the efficiency and performance of business operations to compete in the market.

Nextome Srl - In June 2021, the company announced that it had received Mirabilia top of the Pid 2020 award.

Pinmicro KK - In April 2020, the company announced the release of MeTrack, a smart self-quarantine solution for in-hospital patient dynamics monitoring.

Bluepath AG - The company offers indoor positioning and navigation and real-time mobile tracking.

Regional Market Outlook

During the forecast period, the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market in North America is predicted to develop at one of the fastest rates. The number of cellphones in use in this region is growing every day, and Wi-Fi hotspots in public locations are being widely deployed; these two factors are driving the IPIN market in North America. A typical user spends the majority of his or her time indoors. As a result, interior positioning and navigation are critical for effective customer service. Marketers are focused on proximity-based advertising to promote brands, offers, and bargains because most customers can get real-time data via digitized services. Customers will have a more holistic shopping experience as a result of such clever marketing, which will boost brand loyalty. During the projected period, the need for IPIN technologies will ensure the market's expansion in the area.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Driver:

Low-cost BLE beacon technology:

Beacons based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) have been devised to be attached to any object and transmit tiny radio signals from any position. The user's smartphone receives and interprets these signals to provide micro-location and contextual awareness. BLE beacons are a low-cost method of obtaining indoor location data that may be used to create new apps that better serve end-users. Because of their innovative benefits, retailers want to use BLEs in their businesses. This is a massive market that is transforming the retail business.

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Trend:

The growing popularity of cloud-based big data analytics:

The growing popularity of cloud-based big data analytics is one of the most recent IPIN market trends that will gain traction throughout the forecast period. Big data gives merchants significant insights into client purchasing preferences, allowing them to optimize customer searches and boost sales. Store owners can collect client search information and offer extra incentives to buyers using IPIN solutions. Retailers can use data analytics to collect information about consumer search behaviors on the internet and social networking sites to serve targeted adverts.

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled bluepath AG, GiPStech Srl, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro KK, Pointr Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and Spreo Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

