Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market: Incremental Growth is Expected to be Worth $15.78 Billion by 2024
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc. and Broadcom Inc. will emerge as major indoor positioning and indoor navigation market participants
Jun 20, 2021, 05:10 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is expected to grow by USD 15.78 billion, according to Technavio.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation Market Participants:
Alphabet Inc.
Alphabet Inc. operates its business under segments - Google and Other Bets. The company offers IPIN systems such as MapsIndoors an indoor navigation built with Google maps.
Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. operates its business under segments - iPhone, iPad, Mac, Wearables, Home and Accessories, and Services. The company offers IPIN systems such as Apple-Indoor-Maps for indoor positioning.
Broadcom Inc.
Broadcom Inc. operates its business under segments- Semiconductor solutions, Infrastructure software, and IP licensing. The company offers IPIN systems such as multi-constellation Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) solution.
Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Retail
- Aviation
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing and Logistics
- Government and Public Sector
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is driven by the declining cost of RFID tags. In addition, increasing use of iBeacon for businesses is also expected to trigger the indoor positioning and indoor navigation market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 33% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
