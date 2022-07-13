Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and VOXOX Partner to Empower Small Businesses in Indonesia

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia, through Indosat Business, and VOXOX, a 5G-enabled AI cloud communications company, today announced its partnership to bring to the market Cloud Voice, a comprehensive value-added solution for small businesses. The partnership enables Indosat Business to offer small and medium-size businesses access to big business communication solutions previously reserved for large corporations.

"Our goal is to enable small businesses in our markets to access enterprise-level products at an affordable price, Indosat Business being one of those offerings in our suite of digital services. It is an incredibly useful solution for today's MSMEs and entrepreneurs, thanks to its work-oriented functions that turn any smartphone into a smart business phone system," said Bayu Hanantasena, Chief Business Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison. "We are pleased to partner with VOXOX to empower small businesses in Indonesia."

Indosat Business's Cloud Voice Lite will deploy their own version of VOXOX's all-in-one voice and SMS automation solution. These features will include business phone numbers that support unlimited extensions, advanced call routing, multiple virtual receptionists, bulk SMS, and a 24/hour professional greeting service.

Indosat Business customers will be able to turn their phone, or group of phones, into a complete suite of business automation tools designed to automate time-consuming voice, text, and other recurring customer and sales engagement tasks, so they can focus on running their business and giving extraordinary care to customers.

"We are excited to partner with Indosat Business to offer the over 30 million underserved SMEs in Indonesia an economical way to modernize business phone communications with better quality, enhanced security, and greater reliability at lower rates," said Bob Hertz, CEO & Co-founder of VOXOX. "We look forward to celebrating big wins with Indosat Business in the future."

About Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison's vision is to become the most preferred digital telco in Indonesia and to connect and empower every Indonesian through its world-class digital telecom services and preeminent network. Jointly controlled by Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison was formed through the merger of PT Indosat Tbk and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia in 2021.

About VOXOX

VOXOX is an innovator in 5G/AI cloud-based communication solutions. The company's award-winning Communications Platform as a Service enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable white-labeled applications and services. For end-users, VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including Cloudphone.com, SIP Trunking, and an array of wholesale services, such as high-volume Voice and SMS. For service provider partners, VOXOX delivers cutting-edge voice and text messaging apps and services, including white-label versions of Cloudphone.com, a small business solution for global mobile operators. For more information, visit https://voxox.com , contact [email protected] .

