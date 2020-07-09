IndraSoft names Greg Jaksec as Senior Director for DISA Account

"I am extremely motivated to be part of the IndraSoft team and look forward to applying my experience and leadership skills to provide continued excellence on our programs today and in the future. It is exciting to be part of a dynamic and growing organization committed to delivering quality services to DISA and throughout the DOD enterprise," said Mr. Greg Jaksec, Senior Director for DISA Accounts at IndraSoft.

Mr. Greg Jaksec is a retired Army Colonel who served in the Infantry and Signal Corps, and brings substantial C4ISR experience to IndraSoft. He has held several executive level positions at DISA, most notably as the former Commander, DISA Command Center (DCC), Fort Meade and Global Network Operations and Security Center (GNOSC) Chief of Network Operations at Scott Air Force Base. Greg has extensive experience leading network and cybersecurity operations centers to include service management and mission assurance programs. Additionally, Greg has significant recent experience in building a successful business portfolio, managing programs and helping to capture and grow services for a federal contractor.

About IndraSoft:

IndraSoft provides cutting edge Enterprise IT solutions to our customers across DoD and Civilian Federal Agencies including U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, DISA, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Logistics Agency, USTRANSCOM, Department of State, Department of Justice, and U.S. Census Bureau. IndraSoft's Agile/DevOps, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data Analytics, AI/ML and Blockchain solutions enable our customers to focus on mission imperatives with confidence in the value of IndraSoft's commitment, ability, and high performing staff.

