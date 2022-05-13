Inductees Announced For The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame June 2022 Induction

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame today announced the Inductees for its 2022 Black Music Month Ceremony – to be held on Saturday, June 18th in association with The Home Depot Backyard. The Black Music Month Induction will recognize and honor trailblazing artists, iconic entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted both Black culture and the community at large. The participation of The Home Depot Backyard is in conjunction with their annual Summer Movie Series & Juneteenth Celebration event.

ATLANTA, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlighting a cross section of history's most influential Black artists, entertainers and icons, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) Crown Jewel of Excellence Black Music Month Class of 2022 Induction and Juneteenth Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 18. Today, the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), collaboratively announced the ceremony and plans for the Black Music Month Class of 2022 Induction.

BMEWOF Founders Catherine Brewton (GEC), Demmette Guidry (BAMAssoc), Erica Thomas (GEC), and Michael T Mauldin (BAMAssoc) are proud to unveil the names and categories of this year's Black Music Month Class of Inductees, which includes the legendary PRINCE as a Legacy Inductee. In honor of Prince's one of a kind greatness, his June 7th birthday and 25 years of Emancipation, the closing ceremonies will end with a spectacular fireworks display, featuring one of his more popular mainstream songs "Let's Go Crazy." A full list of all 16 legendary Inductees are as follows:

Cathy Hughes (Foundational), Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington (Foundational), Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff (Foundational), Robert Smith (Foundational), RUN DMC (Foundational), T.D. Jakes (Foundational), Charlie Wilson (Mainstream), Donnie McClurkin (Gospel), Tamela Mann (Gospel), The Clark Sisters (Gospel Group), NAS (Hip Hop), Angela Bassett (Actress), Steve Harvey (Mogul), Bob Marley (International), Patti LaBelle (Legacy), and Prince (Legacy).

With a national and international appeal, the BMEWOF will acknowledge, preserve, respect, and inspire the Black creative community for generations to come. Atlanta has long been the mecca of Black music and entertainment and the BMEWOF has already become a key addition, showcasing the industry's greatest contributors.

The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems for the inductees of the BMEWOF are permanently installed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive , in front of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The first two induction classes included: James Brown, Otis Redding, Quincy D. Jones, Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy, Cicely Tyson, Ray Charles, and Smokey Robinson (Foundational Inductees), Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie (Legacy), Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige (Mainstream), Usher Raymond IV (Mainstream), New Edition (Mainstream Group), Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams (Gospel), Kirk Franklin and Donald Lawrence (Gospel), BeBe and CeCe Winans (Gospel Group), Missy Elliott and Ms. Lauryn Hill (Hip Hop), Outkast and Snoop (Hip Hop), Sean Love Combs and Tyler Perry (Mogul), and Fela Kuti (International).

The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems for June 2022 – and for every class of inductees moving forward – will continue to be added at the BMEWOF's location in historic downtown Atlanta, preserved for all the world to see, and for generations to come.

For information and updates on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame head to: http://www.theblackwalkoffame.com/

And follow @blackwalkoffame on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook

About the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

The Walk of Fame is a joint initiative by the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC). With both a national and international appeal, the BMEWOF will honor iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community alongside those who continue to lead us into the future.

About the Black American Music Association

Founded in 2017, the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) is a 501(c)(6) professional membership trade organization for music industry professionals, creators, scholars, music industry stakeholders and communities at large; interested in preserving, protecting, and promoting the legacy and the future of Authentic Black American Music as an indigenous art form. The BAMAssoc, along with its BAMFoundation 501(c)(3), collectively provides a unity of purpose, "transforming cultural relevance into community relevance" and has positioned itself to impact Black Culture nationally and internationally.

About the Georgia Entertainment Caucus

The Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC) is an Atlanta-based 501(c)3 organization founded by Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas and BMI Executive Catherine Brewton. GEC is focused on fostering systematic programs that bridge the gap between the Georgia Political Sector and the entertainment industry. The Georgia Entertainment Caucus is most widely noted as being a large supporter of Atlanta-area schools in the fields of art, entertainment, and Public Policy. The GEC has founded programs such as Star Student Live and the Criminal Justice Reform Summit, programs which promote community engagement, police reform, and students in the arts.

About Home Depot Backyard

The Home Depot Backyard, Atlanta's #BestBackyard, is located in the heart of downtown, just next door to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Whether it's daily fitness classes, family-friendly events or tailgating amongst Atlanta's rowdiest, there's always a spot for you. Arts and culture, health and wellness and inspired learning are just some of the unique programming opportunities this greenspace has to offer. To learn more about The Home Depot Backyard, visit thehomedepotbackyard.com , Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sheoyki Jones

[email protected]

678.784.7641

Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Heather Sautter

[email protected]

AMB Sports and Entertainment Communications

Stay connected to The Black American Music Association:

http://blackamericanmusicassociation.org/ Instagram: @blackama; Facebook, @blackama #yobam2022

Stay connected: Georgia Entertainment Caucus:

http://www.thegaentertainmentcaucus.com Facebook: @GAEntertainmentCaucus

SOURCE Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame