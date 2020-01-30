Induction Heating Machine Manufacturer HLQ Induction Equipment Co. Ltd is Now Offering IGBT and KGPS Generators

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HLQ Induction Equipment Co. Ltd, a prominent induction heating machine manufacturer, has recently launched the IGBT and KGPS Generators Series. The company specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of induction heating machines and has been operating in this industry for more than 18 years. The machines cover a complete induction hardening system, air-cooled induction heating machines, auto-induction forging furnace, flexible induction brazing machine, and copper and aluminum melting induction furnace.

Induction heating machines apply unique techniques and electric components that are more advanced in comparison to those that are available in the market nowadays. After the recent developments within the company, the entity is focusing more on research and development, as well as putting the emphasis on quality service after sales. The Managing Director Ca Li was heard saying, "We strictly work in compliance with ISO 9000-2000. HLQ Induction Equipment Co. has earned a good reputation for the high quality that it maintains."

He added, "Induction heating happens to be a fast, ideal, and effective non-contact process for heating an electrically conducting material by making use of electromagnetic fields in order to establish a current in the material. Having said that, the copper melting surface with induction heating technology is pretty much cost-effective in comparison to the other heating methods. IGBT/KGPS induction billets heating forging furnace is primarily used for forging brass, copper, and iron steel rod bar. Electric Induction Melting Furnace is mainly used for melting aluminum, iron steel, brass, copper, and stainless steel. IGBT/KGPS Induction Generator Power Supply is the generator of IGBT/KGPS industrial melting furnace as well as induction forging furnace."

"We also deal in induction billet heater, IGBT induction heating machine, handheld induction brazing machine, induction PWHT machine, high, medium, and ultra-high frequency series, billet forge furnace, water chiller, induction bearing heater, magnetic grinding machine, induction heating coil, air cooling and heating systems, induction hardening machine, induction power supply, etc. Our customers can contact us whenever they want, and we will be more than happy to help them. If they have any inquiries, they can straightway go to the inquiry section of our website and ask about our services. We will reply in the minimum time possible," said the Chairman of the handheld induction brazing heater manufacturing company.

About the Company

HLQ Induction Equipment Co. is one of the leading induction heating machine manufacturers, based in Shandong and multiple branches in China.

