Induction Hobs Market Set to Grow by $3.95 Bn between 2021 and 2025 | Product Innovations and New Designs to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Sub-Zero Group Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Although product innovations and new designs and the increasing demand for convenient home appliances with changes in lifestyle patterns will offer immense growth opportunities, limitations of using only flat-surface utensils and induction-specific cookware will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Induction Hobs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Free-standing



Built-in

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Induction Hobs Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our induction hobs market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing adoption of energy-efficient appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the induction hobs market growth during the next few years.

Induction Hobs Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Induction Hobs Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Induction Hobs Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Induction Hobs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist induction hobs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the induction hobs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the induction hobs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of induction hobs market vendors

Induction Hobs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.05 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Sub-Zero Group Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

