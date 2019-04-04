Indulge in Summer Travel with an Array of Complimentary Daily Benefits and Special Savings at The Breakers Palm Beach

Daily Benefits may be combined with Sixth Night Free, which consists of a complimentary sixth night, when staying six consecutive nights, available May 1 - September 30, 2019.

The Breakers is located only 15 minutes from Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), and just over 60 minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

For reservations or more information, please visit www.thebreakers.com or call (888) 273-2537. Restrictions may apply.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Recognized as one of America's most iconic resorts, The Breakers is an Italian Renaissance-style hotel situated on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach, Florida. Founded in 1896 by magnate Henry M. Flagler, and still in the hands of his heirs today, this legendary destination continues to thrive as an independent property. Each year, a reinvestment of more than $30 million in capital improvements and ongoing revitalization, balances preservation and modernization.

The Breakers features 538 guest rooms and suites, including the ultra-luxury Flagler Club, a boutique hotel nestled atop of the resort. The property offers nine restaurants ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated and a world-class private beach club with four pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 poolside bungalows and a variety of on-site watersports. Additional amenities include: two championship golf courses, 10 Har-Tru tennis courts, a Forbes Five-Star spa, an indoor-outdoor oceanfront fitness center, 12 signature on-site boutiques, and a Family Entertainment Center with an extensive program of activities for children. Along with being recognized as a AAA Five Diamond property, The Breakers has earned numerous accolades for its social impact on the environment, the community and team member well-being. For reservations or more information, contact the resort at 888-BREAKERS (273-2537) or visit thebreakers.com .

