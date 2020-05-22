Indulgence Awaits at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Priced from IDR2,750,000 including tax and service per room per night, this special offer includes luxurious accommodation in a Sawangan Junior Suite with extensive daily buffet breakfast for two at Senses restaurant. Guests are also given a daily resort credit of IDR500,000 which can be used towards further indulgences such as room upgrades, exquisite dining experiences or spa treatments.

Located on pristine white sandy beach in Nusa Dua, guests can soak up the rays, or enjoy the shade under a beach umbrella at the sprawling beachfront infinity swimming pool overlooking the glistening Indian Ocean while ordering cocktails and beachside cuisine direct to their deckchair.

Those looking for more formal dining experiences will find something for every taste and mood at the resort's choice of award-winning restaurants. From upmarket Indonesian cuisine at Bejana on the clifftops, to the freshest seafood and grills at The Beach Grill to sophisticated Japanese food at Raku or High Tea at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge & Bar. Guests looking for more personalized romantic dining experiences can enjoy starlit dine outs on the beach, or candle lit dinner in their private villa.

Further indulgence is on offer at renowned The Ritz-Carlton Spa Bali, where decadent spa treatments are inspired by the transformative powers of the Indian Ocean. A serene sanctuary nestled within the resort's gardens, the spa also offers a range of yoga classes, beauty salon, gym, Hydro-Vital Pool and a delightfully secluded Balinese bathing pool fringed in lush tropical foliage.

No matter when the guests can come, The Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali will be thrilled to welcome them back and treat them to the legendary service that the resort is famous for.

The exclusive limited time offer is available for reservation now. Contact [email protected] or call +62-361-849-8988, connect on WhatsApp at +62-8191-849-8988 for more details and quote promotion code LRR.

Contact:

Prhativi Dyah

+62-361-849-8988

[email protected]

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

