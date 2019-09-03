Industrial Agitator Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industrial Agitator Market: Overview

This report on the global industrial agitator market provides analysis for the period 2017 to 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period.Data for 2017 has been included as historical information.







The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global industrial agitator market during the forecast period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the forecast period mentioned above, in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates ('000 units) across different geographies.



Global Industrial Agitator Market: Drivers and Opportunities

Global rise in wastewater treatment plants and stringent environment regulations across the global have prompted various industries and government institutions to carry out the treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater.Industrial agitators are utilized in the various stages of the wastewater treatment process.



Right from preparation of chemical for wastewater treatment to final release of effluent to the environment, various stages require industrial agitators.Presently, China has implemented stringent environmental regulations relating to wastewater treatment process.



In 2010, a global industrial agitator manufacturer, Sulzer Ltd, installed 11 top-mounted vertical or top-entry and four side entry or side-mounted horizontal agitators in eight different applications in the Asian Symbol (Shandong) Pulp & Paper Co.Ltd, based in China.



A rise in number of wastewater treatment plants across the globe is fueling the demand for industrial agitators.



Industrial agitators are extensively employed in the food & beverage industry for preparation of food products such as fats and margarine, fruit-desserts and juice concentrates, honey, cocoa and chocolate, ketchup, dairy products, and sugar. The global food & beverage industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.01% between 2019 and 2023. In 2014, a global industrial agitator manufacturer, Sulzer Ltd, installed horizontal side entry industrial agitators at Europe-based food & beverage manufacturer Amilina, in order to manufacture high viscosity glucose syrup. Globally, a rise in production of the food & beverage industry is driving the demand for industrial agitators.



Global Industrial Agitator Market: Key Segments

The study provides a conclusive view of the global industrial agitator market by segmenting it in terms of product type and end-use industry.In terms of product type, the global industrial agitator market has been classified into top-mounted vertical/ top-entry, side entry/ side-mounted horizontal, static mixer, bottom entry and portable.



In terms of end-use industry, the global industrial agitator market has been divided into water and wastewater treatment, Food & Beverage, chemical, oil, gas and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and others.



The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecasted global demand for industrial agitator products and the prevailing and future trends in the market.We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of Industrial Agitator products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



The regional Industrial Agitator markets are further broken down into country level markets in the following geographies: the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan, India, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.



Global Industrial Agitator Market: Competitive Landscape

The global industrial agitator market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players.The report includes detailed analysis of the global industrial agitator market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, porter's five force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market and trends.



The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global industrial agitator market.



The report highlights major companies operating in the global industrial agitator market, which include Sulzer Ltd, Ekato Group, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd., Xylem, Inc., Tacmina Corporation, Mixel Agitators, Dynamix Agitators Inc., Silverson Machines Ltd., SPX FLOW, Inc., and Fluid Kotthoff GmbH.



These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financial (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global industrial agitator market.



The global industrial agitator market has been segmented as below:



Global Industrial Agitator Market, by Product Type

Top-Mounted Vertical/ Top-Entry

Side Entry/ Side-Mounted Horizontal

Static Mixer

Bottom Entry

Portable



Global Industrial Agitator Market, by End-use Industry

Water and wastewater treatment

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Oil, gas and petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Others



Global Industrial Agitator Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



