Industrial Air Compressor Market to Hit $17.8 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the industrial air compressor market which estimates the market valuation for industrial air compressor will cross US$17.8 billion by 2027. The rising demand for vehicles, growing oil exploration & mining activities, and development in the power & energy generation sector will boost the industry demand.

Industrial Air Compressor Market size is forecast to exceed USD 17.8 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Industrial air compressors are significantly utilized in most of the heavyweight applications to power pneumatic tools & equipment for delivering compressed air and for cleaning purposes. They are incorporated in almost all manufacturing activities around the globe. The global air compressor market will be driven by the rising production of automobiles and electronics in Asia Pacific. The industry growth will also be augmented by developments in the U.S. oil & gas sector.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4474.

The rapid industrial development in emerging countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America will also boost the product demand during the forecast timeframe. The increasing construction and infrastructure development activities in China, Brazil, India, and other developing countries will further contribute toward industrial compressor market growth within the future.

The government agencies of various countries have formulated regulations regarding the level of noise emitted from air compressors. This can be a limiting factor in industrial air compressor market growth by 2027.

The portable compressor will account for over 20% of the overall industry by 2027. Increasing product demand on account of its high operational efficiency will complement growth. The 16-75kW industrial air compressor segment held a market share of over 25% in 2020 and will grow at a CAGR over 6% by 2027.

Based on application, the industrial compressor market is segregated into food & beverage, oil & gas, semiconductor & electronics, manufacturing, pharma, mining & energy, municipal & construction, agriculture, and a few other applications. The pharma application segment is expected to grow with a CAGR over 5.5%.

The players competing in the industrial air compressor market include Doosan Portable Power, Rolair Systems, Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Sullair, Bauer Compressors, Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll-Rand, Ciasons Industrial, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik, Elgi Compressors, Hitachi, Heyner, Sullivan-Palatek, Emerson Climate Technologies, Frank Technologies, Mat Holdings, and Quincy Compressor.

Some of the major findings in the industrial air compressor market report include:

The stationary industrial air compressor demand will be augmented by rapid industrial development in the Asia Pacific region owing to the extensive usage of compressed air in almost all manufacturing activities.



region owing to the extensive usage of compressed air in almost all manufacturing activities. Centrifugal compressors tend to be more expensive than other types because of their larger size and capacity.



Oil-filled compressors are able to provide high-capacity compressed air and are widely used for heavy-duty applications due to their durability & design.



The industrial air compressors have wide applications in the food & beverage production areas, as the products are generally used to cut, sort, and shape the food products.



The extensive automotive production in Europe , mostly in Germany , will drive the industrial compressor demand for manufacturing applications.

Request customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4474.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Industrial Air Compressor Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2017 - 2027

3.2.1 Covid-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.1.1 List of key raw material/component manufacturer/suppliers

3.3.1.2 List of key product manufacturer/suppliers

3.3.1.3 List of key service providers

3.3.2 Distributor channel analysis

3.3.3 Value chain disruption analysis (COVID-19 impact)

3.3.4 Profit margin analysis

3.3.5 Value addition at each stage

3.4 Industry impact forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.1.1 Rapid industrial growth in Asia Pacific

3.4.1.2 Technological developments in the field of air compressors

3.4.1.3 Mature manufacturing industry in the U.S.

3.4.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4.2.1 Strict regulations regarding the air compressor usage

3.4.2.2 Popularity of air compressor rental services

3.4.2.3 Strict emission norms in the U.S.

3.5 Growth potential analysis

3.6 Innovation & sustainability

3.6.1 Patent analysis

3.6.2 Technology landscape

3.6.3 Production process

3.6.4 Comparison of different equipment

3.6.5 Future trends

3.7 Regulatory trends

3.7.1 U.S.

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.3 China

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.8.1 Global

3.8.2 Supplier power

3.8.3 Buyer power

3.8.4 Threat of new entrants

3.8.5 Industry rivalry

3.8.6 Threat of substitutes

3.9 Competitive landscape

3.9.1 Company market share analysis, 2020

3.9.1.1 Global

3.9.1.2 North America

3.9.2 Strategy dashboard

3.10 PESTEL analysis

3.11 Regional price trends

3.12 Cost structure analysis

3.12.1 R & D cost

3.12.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.12.3 Raw material cost

3.12.4 Distribution cost

3.12.5 Operating cost

3.12.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.12.7 Price by lubrication

3.12.8 COVID-19 effect on pricing

3.13 COVID-19 impact on industrial air compressor demand, by application

3.13.1 Food & beverages

3.13.2 Oil and gas

3.13.3 Energy & mining

3.13.4 Semiconductor & electronics

3.13.5 Manufacturing

3.13.6 Construction & municipal

3.13.7 Pharmaceutical industry

3.13.8 Agriculture/farming

3.13.9 Others

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider offering syndicated and custom research reports, along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

industrial-air-compressor-market.jpg

Industrial Air Compressor Market demand to hit $17.8 bn by 2027

Industrial Air Compressor Market size is forecast to exceed USD 17.8 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.