Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market to grow by USD 41.56 Bn, 29% of the growth to originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The industrial and commercial led lighting market value is anticipated to grow by USD 41.56 billion, at a Y-O-Y growth rate of 6.89% during the forecast period.

Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market 2022-2026

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented by Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Due to the existence of numerous production facilities from various industries, including automotive, power, construction, and mining, which have been integrated with LED lights, across the area, Europe is the leading region in the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market. Several European nations have concentrated on creating action plans to increase energy efficiency in various nations.

A number of initiatives focused on modernizing Europe's industrial base, which consists of manufacturing facilities, mines, construction projects, and other business-related services, have also been announced by the European Commission. Such measures are anticipated to encourage the industrial sector to adopt LED lighting systems, which will in turn fuel the expansion of the industrial and commercial LED lighting market in Europe throughout the course of the projected period. Request Free Sample Report.

Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market: Driver Analysis

One of the factors boosting the growth of the industrial and commercial light-emitting diode (LED) lighting market is the falling manufacturing cost of LEDs. The declining ASP of semiconductor chips and other components required in producing LED devices can be primarily blamed for the drop in the price of manufacturing LEDs. The initial installation cost of LED lamps and fixtures is also falling as a result of the drop in the cost of manufacturing LEDs, which will hasten the adoption of new LED lamps and fixtures across all application segments. The transition to larger diameter sapphire substrates, which make LED chips, is another crucial element. These elements will encourage market expansion during the course of the projection period. Download Free Sample Report.

Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market: Challenge Analysis

One of the main problems impeding the growth of the industrial and commercial light-emitting diode (LED) lighting market is the limited temperature tolerance of LEDs placed in industrial facilities. Incandescent lights lose a significant amount of energy because the majority of the power they use is converted to heat. When exposed to high temperatures, excessive wetness, and other hazardous situations that are typical in industrial locations, the lighting efficiency of LEDs also diminishes. They can negatively impact the light output and longevity of LEDs if utilized in an enclosed space and are susceptible to high temperatures.

Additionally, because of their high internal working temperatures, LED lamps and fixtures that are attached to external LED drivers frequently fail before their time. This will then present a challenge to the market growth during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market: Major Vendor

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acuity Brands Inc.

Cree LED

DECO Lighting Inc.

Dialight Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc

ELBA SA

Havells India Ltd

Hubbell Inc.

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LSI Industries Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

LED Lighting Market in North America by Application and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the LED lighting market in North America segmentation by application (residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor, and others) and product (LED lamps and LED luminaires).

Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers time-of-flight (TOF) sensor market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, medical, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $41.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.89 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., Cree LED, DECO Lighting Inc., Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, ELBA SA, Havells India Ltd, Hubbell Inc., Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LSI Industries Inc., Luxon SP ZOO, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Savant Systems Inc., Signify NV, Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., Wolfspeed Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 LED Lamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on LED Lamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on LED Lamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on LED Lamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on LED Lamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 LED Fixtures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on LED Fixtures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on LED Fixtures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on LED Fixtures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on LED Fixtures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cree LED

Exhibit 89: Cree LED - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cree LED - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Cree LED - Key offerings

10.4 DECO Lighting Inc.

Exhibit 92: DECO Lighting Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: DECO Lighting Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: DECO Lighting Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Dialight Plc

Exhibit 95: Dialight Plc - Overview



Exhibit 96: Dialight Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Dialight Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Dialight Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 99: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 100: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 102: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 104: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 105: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 107: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.8 OSRAM GmbH

Exhibit 109: OSRAM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 110: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 111: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Savant Systems Inc.

Exhibit 113: Savant Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Savant Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Savant Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Signify NV

Exhibit 116: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Signify NV - Key news



Exhibit 119: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Signify NV - Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 121: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Zumtobel Group AG

Exhibit 126: Zumtobel Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Zumtobel Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Zumtobel Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Zumtobel Group AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio