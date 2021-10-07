Industrial Automation Control Market Size Worth USD 25.14 Bn | 45% Growth to Originate in APAC | Technavio

Download Free Industrial Automation Control Market Report Sample to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities and increasing focus on smart factories will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Automation Control Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Sensors



Drives



DCS



SCADA



PLC

End-user

Process Industry



Discrete Industry

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Industrial Automation Control Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial automation control market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Changing market dynamics is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, exposure to cybersecurity threats may threaten the growth of the market.

Industrial Automation Control Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial automation control market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial automation control market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial automation control market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation control market vendors

Global Industrial Automation Services Market - Global industrial automation services market is segmented by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), service (project engineering, maintenance and support, operational services, and consulting), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Human Machine Interface Market - Global human machine interface market is segmented by end-user (automotive, healthcare, food and beverage, oil and gas, and others), type (hardware and software and service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Industrial Automation Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 25.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.94 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

