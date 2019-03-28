Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Outlook 2019-2025

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market by Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis indicates that the cumulative revenue of global industrial automation equipment (IAE) market will reach $1,717.8 billion during 2019-2025, resulting from a continuous growth of 4.55% per annum over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 64 tables and 76 figures, this 209-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global industrial automation equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global industrial automation equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on equipment type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Automation Equipment Sector (further split into Discrete Controllers & Visualization, Process Control, Switchgear)

Power Transmission Equipment (further split into Rotary Products and Linear Products)

Motors and Motor Controls (further split into Motors & Generators and Motor Controls)

Based on application in industrial verticals, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Oil & Gas

Automotive & Transportation

Mining & Metals

Machine Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC)

, , , , , and Rest of APAC) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emirates , Iran )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Equipment Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nextnine Ltd.

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Equipment Type

3.1 Market Overview by Equipment Type

3.2 Global Automation Equipment Market 2014-2025

3.3 Global Power Transmission Equipment Market 2014-2025

3.4 Global Motors and Motor Controls Market 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

4.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

4.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2025

4.3 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Automotive & Transportation Industry 2014-2025

4.4 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Mining & Metals Industry 2014-2025

4.5 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Machine Manufacturing Industry 2014-2025

4.6 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Energy and Power Industry 2014-2025

4.7 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Electrical & Electronics Industry 2014-2025

4.8 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry 2014-2025

4.9 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Chemical Industry 2014-2025

4.10 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2014-2025

4.11 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Food & Beverages Industry 2014-2025

4.12 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Other Industries 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

5.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025

5.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market

5.2.2 U.S. Market

5.2.3 Canadian Market

5.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

5.3.1 Overview of European Market

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 UK

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Rest of European Market

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 India

5.4.5 Australia

5.4.6 South Korea

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

5.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country

5.5.1 Argentina

5.5.2 Brazil

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market

5.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country

5.6.1 UAE

5.6.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.3 Iran

5.6.4 Other National Markets



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 Company Profiles



7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



