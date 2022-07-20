Industrial Automation Market Size to Grow by USD 60.15 bn at an Accelerating CAGR of 6.93% - Technavio

Industrial Automation Market Vendor Analysis

The industrial automation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The industrial automation market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on production, sustainability, and prospects.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial automation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Industrial Automation Companies are:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers intuitive human system interface solutions for the process automation industry such as AC 800 M , AC 500 PLC, and AC700F.

The company offers intuitive human system interface solutions for the process automation industry such as AC , AC 500 PLC, and AC700F. Dassault Systemes SE: The company offers designing automation and embedded control systems.

The company offers designing automation and embedded control systems. Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers industrial automation and controls solutions such as programmable automation controllers, control software, and automation software.

The company offers industrial automation and controls solutions such as programmable automation controllers, control software, and automation software. Endress+Hauser Group Services AG: The company offers field instruments designed to control automation processes such as product finder, liquid analysis, and pressure measurement.

The company offers field instruments designed to control automation processes such as product finder, liquid analysis, and pressure measurement. General Electric Co.: The company offers automation and control services for power plants.

The company offers automation and control services for power plants. Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers industrial automation and control solutions.

The company offers industrial automation and control solutions. Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Automation Market Dynamics

Changing market dynamics acts as a key catalyst for industrial automation market growth.

Factors such as the fluctuating global prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of skilled workers have directly affected the overall OPEX and profitability of manufacturing companies while impacting manufacturing processes.

As a result, the adoption of industrial automation has become significant for industry operators to sustain themselves in the global market. The use of industrial automation has further aided in minimizing the overall staff requirement per plant, thereby maintaining the overall OPEX under control.

Furthermore, the shortage of skilled labor and rising labor costs have influenced the demand for industrial automation and robotics systems to improve productivity and minimize the overall OPEX.

Technical challenges are likely to emerge as a hindrance to market growth.

Manufacturers and system integrators are facing design challenges in factory automation, with the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices.

Although all these levels in Industry 4.0 have their set of designing challenges, the challenges related to control level designing are extremely complex.

In addition, continuous product development and the introduction of advanced machinery due to Industry 4.0 have further complicated the challenges related to industrial automation design, especially in factory automation and smart factories.

Furthermore, the fast-changing nature of the automation solutions industry affects the investment scenario and increases the CAPEX for industrial operators.

Industrial Automation Market FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Industrial Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 60.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electrical Components and Equipment Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 SCADA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: SCADA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: SCADA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 PLC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: PLC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: PLC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: DCS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Drives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 29: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 56: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 60: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 61: Dassault Systemes SE - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Dassault Systemes SE - Segment focus

11.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 64: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.6 Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Exhibit 68: Endress+Hauser Group Services AG - Overview



Exhibit 69: Endress+Hauser Group Services AG - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Endress+Hauser Group Services AG - Key offerings

11.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 71: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 72: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 79: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 80: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.11 WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Exhibit 87: WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 88: WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 89: WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 90: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

