Industrial Automation Services Market Size to Grow by USD 45.32 bn| Market Share, Trends, Major Players| Technavio

Industrial Automation Services Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for industrial automation services from discrete industries in 2020. The increasing adoption of automation across the automotive, packaging, and electronics and semiconductor industries is driving the demand for industrial automation services in the segment. The market growth in the discrete industries segment will be maximum during the forecast period.

Industrial Automation Services Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 55% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the automotive industry and the rising adoption of SaaS among end-users are driving the growth of the industrial automation services market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial automation services in the region.

Check out our latest Industrial Automation Market Report and Prioritize your Marketing Spend and Maximize ROI at the earliest!

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

FANUC Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

Global Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market - Global industrial planetary gearbox market is segmented by end-user (discrete industry and process industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Automation Control Market - Global industrial automation control market is segmented by product (sensors, drives, DCS, SCADA, and PLC), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Automation Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 15% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 45.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, the US, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio