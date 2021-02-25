Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market to Grow by USD 3.66 billion during 2021-2025|The Rise in Demand for Frozen Bakery Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Ovens and proofers, Mixers and blenders, Sheeters and molders, dividers and rounders, and Others), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Application (bread, cookies and biscuits, cakes and pastries, and other bakery products), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/industrial-bakery-processing-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The industrial bakery processing equipment market is driven by the rise in demand for frozen bakery products. In addition, the advancement in manufacturing processes and technologies are anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial bakery processing equipment market.

The global change in lifestyle and dietary habits leads to an increase in the acceptance of frozen bakery products. Preference for nutritious and appealing products with long shelf lives, enhanced taste, and quality has also increased the demand for various frozen bakery products. The high demand for ready-to-bake and ready-to-thaw frozen bakery products will also fuel the growth of the market. Globally, the growth of supermarkets and bakery establishments has resulted in an increase in demand for consumer-ready frozen bakery products. As the demand for frozen bakery products is rising globally, it may fuel the demand for industrial bakery processing equipment during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Companies:

Ali Group Srl

Ali Group Srl operates business through Cooking, Bakery, Meal Delivery, Preparation, and Storage Solutions, Refrigeration, Washing and Waste Management, Ice Cream and Beverage Dispense, Ice Makers, Coffee Machines, and Contract, Distribution & Service. The company offers industrial bakery processing equipment including ovens, dividers, mixers, molders, and proofer.

ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd.

ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers industrial bakery processing equipment for cakes, bagels, burekas, and pineapple cakes.

Buhler AG

Buhler AG operates business through Grains & Food, Consumer Foods, and Advanced Materials. The company offers industrial bakery processing equipment including mixers such as SWAKT, SWAKN, EWB-R, and CAIMAN, offer mixers such as BM-W, TCM, BMS, BMA, and VKS. Additionally, the company offers forming equipment such as PHP crimper, offer molders such as GF2, and GF1, offer sheeters such as PREOMAT, and offers other types of equipment such as depositors, extruders, and kneaders.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft operates business through BA Equipment and BA Solutions. The company offers industrial bakery processing equipment including ovens such as direct gas-fired, radiating cyclotherm, with or without turbulence, direct or indirect gentle convection, and hybrid ovens, offer mixers such as GRIMM SINGLE VESSEL, GRIMM DOUBLE VESSEL, BATCH OVERTURNING MIXER, and BATCH BATCH STANDING MIXER. Additionally, the company offers forming equipment such as base formers for producing pie and quiche shells, offer molders for processing soft dough biscuits and shortbreads, and sheeters for producing high quality hard sweet biscuits and crackers.

Gemini Bakery Equipment Co.

Gemini Bakery Equipment Co. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers industrial bakery processing equipment such as ovens, mixers, proofers, and pastry types of equipment.

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Ovens and proofers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Mixers and blenders - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sheeters and molders - size and forecast 2020-2025

Dividers and rounders - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

bread - size and forecast 2020-2025

cookies and biscuits - size and forecast 2020-2025

cakes and pastries - size and forecast 2020-2025

other bakery products - size and forecast 2020-2025

