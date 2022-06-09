Industrial Barcode Scanner Market: 4.26% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product and Region Forecast 2020-2025 | Market Insights on Covering Sales Outlook, Demand Forecast & Up-to-Date Key Trends

The Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Share is expected to increase by USD 388.38 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 388.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, EUROTECH Spa, Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd., Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd., Unitech Electronics Co Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The industrial barcode scanner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as spending more on the research and development (R&D) of innovative solutions for industrial applications to compete in the market.

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Driver

Evolution of industry 4.0:



Barcode scanners are mainly used to improve the productivity and efficiency of workers in an ecosystem. Industry 4.0 represents the fourth industrial revolution in the manufacturing industry. The connected ecosystem using the Internet of Things (IoT) will be instrumental in helping manufacturers and consumers provide improved communication and monitoring systems and increased automation, along with self-diagnosis and new levels of analysis, for a productive future. Industry 4.0 is the current transformation of industries characterized by data exchange, automation, cloud, cyber-physical systems, robots, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and (semi-) autonomous techniques. With the emergence of Industry 4.0, the market for barcode scanners is expected to witness an accelerated demand during the forecast period. The integration of Industry 4.0 with devices, such as barcode and ring scanners, will continue and improve the efficiency of processes in inventory management.

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Trend

Use of wearables with same functionalities as traditional barcode scanners:



Manufacturers are increasingly deploying advanced devices to reduce human errors and increase efficiency. For instance, smart glasses are being used in industrial operations. Companies, such as DHL, have adopted smart glasses and established the same as a new standard in logistics. Smart glasses now come with additional functionalities, such as the barcode and QR code scanning functionality. Vuzix M100 smart glasses can scan QR codes and barcodes. However, the distance between the camera and the barcode poses a challenge. Similarly, Vuzix M300 smart glasses can be used as barcode scanners. With camera-based scanning devices, such as smart glasses, it becomes a challenge to ensure that the barcodes are in the line of sight of the device so that they can be decoded by the onboard computer vision algorithm. With improvements in barcode formats, such as linear and laser, smart glasses are likely to replace traditional wearable scanners in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Mobile computers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Handheld scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Handheld scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Handheld scanners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Ring scanners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 45: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Advantech Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 48: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Datalogic Spa

10.5 EUROTECH Spa

Exhibit 55: EUROTECH Spa - Overview



Exhibit 56: EUROTECH Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 57: EUROTECH Spa – Key news



Exhibit 58: EUROTECH Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: EUROTECH Spa - Segment focus

10.6 Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 63: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Opticon Sensors Europe BV

Exhibit 68: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Overview



Exhibit 69: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Key offerings

10.9 Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Unitech Electronics Co Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Unitech Electronics Co Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Unitech Electronics Co Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Unitech Electronics Co Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 80: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Zebra Technologies Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 83: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

