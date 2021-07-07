Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Growth Analysis in Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advantech Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, EUROTECH Spa, Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd., Unitech Electronics Co Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the evolution of Industry 4.0, the rise in the adoption of wearable barcode scanners in the manufacturing industry, and the increased deployment of mobile workforce will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market is segmented as below:

Product

Mobile Computers



Handheld Scanners



Ring Scanners

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial barcode scanner market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Advantech Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, EUROTECH Spa, Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd., Unitech Electronics Co Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market size

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market trends

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market industry analysis

The growing demand for rugged industrial barcode scanners is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of industrial barcode scanners is may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the industrial barcode scanner market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Global Barcode Label Printer Market - Global barcode label printer market is segmented by product (industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers), application (manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market - Global automatic data capture (ADC) market is segmented by product (RFID, barcode scanners, barcode printers, and wearable scanners), end-user (industrial, financial security, retail, T and L, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial barcode scanner market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial barcode scanner market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial barcode scanner market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial barcode scanner market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Handheld scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Datalogic Spa

EUROTECH Spa

Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Opticon Sensors Europe BV

Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd.

Unitech Electronics Co Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

