Industrial Belt Drives Market to grow by $ 1.31 billion|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the industrial belt drives market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Who are the top players in the market?

What is the key market driver?

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute to 46% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, Arntz Optibelt Group, Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Hutchinson SA, Megadyne Group, and The Timken Co. are some of the major market participants. The demand for automated material handling equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this industrial belt drives market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Industrial Belt Drives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Belt Drives Market is segmented as below:

Product

Industrial V-belt Drives



Industrial Synchronous Belt Drives



Industrial Pulleys

Geographic Landscape

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Industrial Belt Drives Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial belt drives market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Belt Drives Market Size

Industrial Belt Drives Market Trends

Industrial Belt Drives Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies focus on speeding up the cash cycle while emphasizing on post-manufacturing operations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial belt drives market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Industrial Belt Drives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial belt drives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial belt drives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial belt drives market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial belt drives market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Industrial V-belt drives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial synchronous belt drives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial pulleys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Material handling industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial machinery sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Agriculture industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mining and mineral industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SKF

Arntz Optibelt Group

Continental AG

Dayco IP Holdings LLC

Fenner Drives Inc.

Gates Industrial Corp. Plc

Goodyear Rubber Products Inc.

Hutchinson SA

Megadyne Group

The Timken Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Report Link:

