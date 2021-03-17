Industrial Biomass Boiler Market to Grow by USD 246.02 Million and Record a CAGR of over 4.34% during 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Biomass Boiler Market Analysis Report by End-user (Biorefineries, Pulp and paper, Sugar mills, Rice mills, and Others), Type (Wooden biomass and Agricultural residue), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/industrial-biomass-boiler-market-industry-analysis

The industrial biomass boiler market is driven by the capacity additions in sugar, rice, biorefinery, and pulp and paper industries. In addition, increasing power tariffs for industries and benefits of CHP is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial biomass boiler market.

Sugar, rice, and pulp and paper mills are power-intensive industries, and most of these mills have a captive power plant, as they generate a large amount of agricultural residue and wooden biomass. These are agricultural residues and can be burnt as fuel in a biomass power plant. Similarly, pulp and paper mills generate large volumes of wooden biomass that can be processed to use in a biomass power plant. This is leading to increasing investments in the construction of new sugar and rice mills. Sugarcane is one of the major raw materials for ethanol production drives the demand for biomass boilers for cogeneration or CHP plants. Many paper mills are being set up in the country. All these factors are expected to significantly drive the growth of the global industrial biomass boiler market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Biomass Boiler Companies:

Andritz AG

Andritz AG operates business through Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The company offers EcoFluid bubbling fluidized bed boilers.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. operates business through Babcock & Wilcox, Volund & Other Renewable, and SPIG. The company offers Renewable Energy Boilers.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. operates business through Power and Industry. The company offers an industrial biomass boiler with circulating fluidized bed combustion (CFBC) boiler technology.

Dongfang Electric Corp.

Dongfang Electric Corp. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers Combined Grate Biomass Boiler.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. operates business through DHI, DI, DEC, and Cuvex. The company provides a variety of boiler models such as pulverized coal (PC) boilers, lignite boilers, oil boilers, and others.

Industrial Biomass Boiler Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Biorefineries - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pulp and paper - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sugar mills - size and forecast 2020-2025

Rice mills - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Biomass Boiler Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Wooden biomass - size and forecast 2020-2025

Agricultural residue - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Biomass Boiler Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Download FREE Sample Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Metal Cutting Tools Market- The metal cutting tools market is segmented by product (Milling tools, Drilling tools, and Other tools) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market- The automated material handling equipment market is segmented by product (Conveyor systems (CS), Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), Robotics systems (RS), and Automated guided vehicles (AGV)) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Product (Conveyor systems (CS), Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), Robotics systems (RS), and automated guided vehicles (AGV)) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-biomass-boiler-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

