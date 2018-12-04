Industrial Boilers: Technologies and Developing Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This study reviews industrial boiler technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, applications and market factors and potential, and gives an overview of relevant incentives and regulations in major worldwide markets.This study will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of industrial boilers, entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into the industrial boiler technology sector.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070061



It will also be of interest to corporate planners and strategists, boiler research and development strategists, engineering, procurement, and contracting (EPC) firms involved in the development and installation of large industrial boilers, boiler industry groups, and other public- and private-sector interest groups and market analysts.



Industrial boiler categories considered in this study -

- Waterwall (steam).

- Watertube (steam).

- Firetube (steam).

- Fluidized bed (steam).

- Hot water boilers (all technologies).



The data presented are agnostic of fuel, and include traditional fossil fuels (natural gas, coal, liquid fuels, petroleum coke, etc.) as well as alternative fuels such as biomass and biogas. The market analysis provided in this report is based on a variety of data sources. These include the most recent government, industry, and corporate data on industrial boiler sales, production, imports, and exports; manufacturing and industrial productivity data used to help gauge historic and anticipated future market growth; data generated by recent and ongoing research and development efforts aimed at identifying new and developing niches for certain classes of industrial boilers, and potential for associated growth; and available corporate project announcements for major industrial boiler installations.



Boiler technology advances can be characterized by incremental change, rather than industry-shaping leaps.Nonetheless, emerging industrial boiler technologies that may become commercially viable within the next five years are summarized, but are not included in the market assessment of this report.



BCC Research analyzes each major viable industrial boiler technology as shown above, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years.Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely regulatory environments in support of this industry.



Sales of both new and replacement/retrofit boilers are considered.



BCC Research analyzes the industrial boilers industry on a worldwide basis in terms of its manufacturing and the deployment of its technologies or products.BCC Research also examines government roles in regulating boiler emissions worldwide, and identifies key laws and regulations that are expected to drive development of replacement and retrofit markets through 2023.



BCC Research also discusses recent trends and projections in terms of unit sales (as well as market sales values).



Report Includes:

- 69 data table and 62 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for industrial boilers

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Coverage of industrial boiler technology by various categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions, issues involved, applications, and growth driving factors and potentials

- Assessment of governmental regulations regarding boiler emissions and standards, and identification of key laws that are expected to drive development of replacement and retrofit markets

- Examination of the moderate level of fragmentation among smaller and specialty boiler makers

- Analyses of manufacturing industries these boilers widely support, including food and food products, chemicals, paper and paper products, petroleum refining and petroleum products, and metals

- Profiles of leading companies in the market, including AC Boilers, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bosch Group, GE Energy, Kawasaki Thermal Engineering, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Shanghai Boiler Works and Siemens Energy



Summary

Industrial boiler markets in advanced economies, particularly the United States, surged to life in recent years, fueled by regulatory changes, needed replacements for aging and exceptionally old boilers, and in some areas a resurgence in baseline industrial growth.These factors, along with continued growth in demand in developing and transition economies, have driven strong demand.



Yet, as recently as 2016 and 2017, some signs of market softening became evident, and the near-term future of industrial boiler markets became less certain.



Industrial boilers fill the most basic and central demands of industrial production: process heating used for separation, reforming, cooking, driving chemical reactions, washing, preheating, sterilizing, auxiliary heating, and many other critical processes.Boilers form a process backbone in nearly all categories of manufacturing and other industry, including manufacturing, oil and gas, raw materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, and an array of other industries.



In this way, industrial boilers are critical to continued global economic production and development.



Regional variability in demand for industrial boiler upgrades, replacements, and new installations has led to varying rates of market expansion and growth that on first glance can appear to be difficult to predict.However, closer inspection reveals that industrial boiler markets vary regionally based on select key factors, including current trends in the industry, local and regional industrial development, regulatory conditions including increasingly stringent air emissions restrictions in some areas or relaxation of emissions requirements in others, and shifts in energy supply and cost.



Developing markets will continue to show the greatest potential for growth, while unexpected opportunities in mature economies are supporting renewed productivity and further increases in growth in select countries. The onset of protectionist attitudes toward international trade also have the potential for changes in global sales patterns for industrial equipment, including boilers.



Regulations also drive markets in some areas.Increasing restrictions on air or water emissions can push existing boiler owners to retrofit or upgrade.



Industrial boilers with higher efficiency have lower energy costs and also lower greenhouse gas emissions.New regulations in China and Southeast Asia also show potential to influence markets.



But what is the timing for these influences, and will they support boiler replacement as strongly as air pollutant or greenhouse gas emissions regulations in the U.S. and Europe? Sluggish European economic development since the Great Recession has slowed boiler market growth in that region for many years, but growth has increased disproportionately in other regions. And the European market may be showing signs of a restart. Also, increased demand for efficient boiler systems is apparent across an increasingly large area of the world. But what do these and other trends affecting

global industrial boiler markets mean for individual companies within the boiler industry?



BCCResearch's analysis of the global market for industrial boilers anticipates solid growth in the global market for industrial boilers.As shown in the table and figure below, global sales during 2017 to 2018advanced from $REDACTED to $REDACTED billion in one year.



Near-term future growth is expected,with markets surpassing $REDACTED billion by 2023, equivalent to a 2018 to 2023 CAGR of REDACTED%. Growth will occur for boiler technologies that produce hot water as well as steam.



Steam-producing boilers will continue to carry a much larger share of the global market, but hot water boilers will grow faster on a percentagebasis. BCC Research's full report provides additional market breakdowns by boiler technology/category, including watertube, firetube, waterwall, fluidized bed, and hot water boilers Regional breakdowns for North America, Europe, and Asia are also provided, with additional national level data for select major markets within these regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070061



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

