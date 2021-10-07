Industrial Brushes Market Size Grows by USD 504.48 mn | Rise in EV sales Accelerates Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction and utility, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increasing demand for customized industrial brushes is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial brushes market during the forecast period.

Also, this study identifies the expansion in the commercial aircraft sector and rise in EV sales as other major factors driving the industrial brushes market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the industrial brushes market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The industrial brushes market covers the following areas:

Industrial Brushes Market Sizing

Industrial Brushes Market Forecast

Industrial Brushes Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Carolina Brush

Fuller Industries LLC

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaefer Brush

Spiral Brushes Inc.

Tanis Brush Inc.

The Industrial Brush Company Inc.

Unimade Industry Co. Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Brush Cutter Market - Global brush cutter market is segmented by product (cordless brush cutter and corded brush cutter), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Brushless DC Motors Market - Global brushless DC motors market is segmented by product (less than 750 W, between 750 W and 3 kW, more than 75 kW, and between 3 kW and 75 kW), end-user (industrial, consumer durables, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Brushes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 504.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Carolina Brush, Fuller Industries LLC, Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaefer Brush, Spiral Brushes Inc., Tanis Brush Inc., The Industrial Brush Company Inc., and Unimade Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio