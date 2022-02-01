Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market by Ingredient Type, Product Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market by Ingredient Type (Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, Ph Regulators, Solublizers/ Hydrotropes, Enzymes), Product Type, and Region (APAC,North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial cleaning chemicals market is projected to reach USD 61.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from USD 48.1 billion in 2021.

The overall growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market is closely connected to the growth of end-use segments, such as manufacturing & commercial offices, healthcare, retail & food service, automobile & aerospace, hotels, and food processing & dairy industry, among others. Cleaning plays a very important role in the growth and performance of these industries. Healthcare, hospitality, and retail are the sectors where there is direct client interaction and, thus, these industries are focused on ensuring a clean environment. In the manufacturing, automotive, and food processing industries, better hygiene not only results in quality products, but is also safe for workers' health.

The Surfactants is the largest ingredient type of industrial cleaning chemicals for the industrial cleaning chemicals market in 2020

Surfactants are organic chemicals that change the properties of water by lowering the surface tension of water. Surfactants enable the cleaning solution to wet a surface (such as clothes, dishes, and countertops) more quickly, so the soil can be readily loosened and removed (usually with the aid of mechanical action). Surfactants are the most widely used ingredient in every cleaning product. The demand for surfactants is very high due to their high performance in industrial cleaning products.

General cleaning & medical device cleaning is estimated to be the largest product type of industrial cleaning chemicals market between 2021 and 2026.

General cleaners include cleaning chemicals used for floor care, hard surface care, carpet care, and cleaning of medical devices. They are used to clean and maintain basic hygiene at the workplace. High demand from hospitals and other healthcare institutes is driving the market in medical device cleaning applications.

Healthcare is estimated to be the largest application of the industrial cleaning chemicals market in 2020.

The segment involves cleaning for preparation of surfaces for sterilization, cleaning of clothes, disinfecting, and cleaning of floor surfaces. The increasing demand for the elimination of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), pathogens, and faster evaporation in medical device cleaning is driving the healthcare segment in the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

North America is expected to be the largest industrial cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

North America is the largest market for industrial cleaning chemicals, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The strong awareness regarding hygiene and various cleanliness standards in the developed economies in the region is fueling the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market. Asia Pacific was the second-largest market with a share of 31.4% in 2020. The massive industrial growth in the region has been fueling the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market for the past few years, and this is expected to continue over the next five years. Domestic and foreign investments in key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and construction have been consistently growing over the past decade, which is expected to drive the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

