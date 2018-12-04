Industrial Coatings: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The scope of the report is an overview of the global market for industrial coatings and analysis of global market trends, with data from 2017 as the base year and estimates for 2018–2023 with projection of CAGR in the forecast duration. The sales values are presented in U.S. dollars, while volumes are presented in kilotons. Estimated values used are based on manufacturer total revenue. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The report includes a discussion of technological and economic trends that are affecting the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the industrial coatings market and current trends within the industry.



This report categorizes the global industrial coatings market based on resin type, technology, application and region.On the basis of resin type, the industrial coatings market is divided into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, polyester, fluoropolymer and others (includes silicone, ceramic, formaldehyde, rubber, aluminum, silver and vinyl).



Based on technology, the industrial coatings market is divided into solvent-borne coatings, waterborne coatings, powder coatings, high-solids coatings, radiation-cured coatings and others (includes vapor permeation of injection cured coatings, uni-coat paint and supercritical carbon dioxide).On the basis of application, the market is divided into vehicle coatings, machinery/equipment coatings, coil coatings, can and container coatings, appliance coatings, agricultural equipment coatings, plastic coatings and others (includes marine coatings, industrial maintenance and protective coatings).



On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major market players operating in the global industrial coatings market.



Report Includes:

- 80 data tables and 27 additional tables

- An overview of global market, technologies and applications for industrial coatings

- Country specific data and analysis for U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia

- Discussion about the main industry drivers and opportunities with detailed focus on the current and future trends

- Detailed description of water-borne coating technology, high solids coating technology and powder coating technology and discussion of their types, advantages and disadvantages

- A look into the environmental concerns and government regulations associated with the industry

- Profiles of key players in the market, including 3M, Akzonobel NV, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. and Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.



Summary

Industrial coatings are generally applied in factories to manufactured goods, as part of the production process, to enhance properties.Enhancements include color, electrical conductivity and corrosion, scratch and chip resistance.



Generally, industrial coatings are defined by protective, rather than aesthetic properties, though the coatings provide both. Industrial coatings are high-quality, custommade coatings made from polymer substances, often used to control corrosion of concrete or steel.



Industrial coatings are used in various applications such as vehicle coatings, coil coatings, machinery/equipment coatings, can and container coatings, wood coatings, plastic coatings, agricultural equipment coatings and others.Others include marine coatings, packaging coatings, industrial maintenance and protective coatings.



Based on region, the market is divided into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa. The report covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges that determine the scope of the market and its trends.



The industrial coatings market has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years.The market continues to expand; new technological developments and industry changes have taken place.



Demand is expected to increase due to a broad range of uses in the machinery, equipment, appliance, wood, coil and automotive end-use industries across the globe.The need for better durability, higher functionality and ease-of-application is driving the growth of the industrial coatings market.



The rising demand for stricter environmental regulations drives the demand for environmentally friendly industrial coatings. However, the high cost of raw

materials may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



