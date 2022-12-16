Industrial computed tomography equipment market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial computed tomography equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 131.34 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.15% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will be accelerating. APAC will account for a 34% share of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global industrial computed tomography equipment market as a part of the Electronic Equipment & Instruments. The parent global electronic equipment and instruments market includes manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market - Five forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (flaw detection and inspection, assembly analysis, failure analysis, and others), end-user (automotive, aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The flaw detection segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Industrial computed tomography equipment can replace four popular types of flaw detection and inspection methods, magnetic part inspection, eddy current testing, ultrasonic testing, and optical NDT. The key products used for flaw detection and inspection include XT H 320 from Nikon Corporation for the X-ray and CT inspection of large samples. Such wide applications of industrial computed tomography equipment are estimated to drive the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market in the flaw detection and inspection segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global industrial computed tomography equipment market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market.

APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The automotive sector is the most common end-user of industrial computed tomography equipment. Many automotive manufacturing centers are present in the region. This is because of the availability of low-cost labor in APAC countries such as China , India , Vietnam , South Korea , and Malaysia compared with countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany in other regions.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market – Market dynamics Key factor driving market growth

Growing regulatory compliance requirements are notably driving the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth.

Industrial computed tomography equipment is used to ensure that the machines and devices do not have defects. The testing of such equipment is extensively used for the monitoring and maintenance of pipelines in the oil and gas industry. Pipelines require a significant level of scrutiny.

Therefore, growing regulatory compliance requirements is one of the drivers which is expected to boost the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of new types of materials is the primary trend in the industrial computed tomography equipment market.

For instance, CT is also used for inspecting plastic parts. During the plastic injection molding process, every change in the molding process can cause a significant delay and incur huge costs.

Therefore, it is imperative to use a technique that can find anomalies thoroughly and quickly. CT is known for offering accuracy and speed, reducing the overall process with respect to time and cost.

The use of new composite materials to produce plastic components has also increased the need for CT.

Therefore, the advent of new types of materials is a growing trend, which is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial computed tomography equipment market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The disruption of the image quality due to the presence of scattering particles is the major challenge impeding the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth.

Scatter particles affect the image of a product and may make the detection of very small and minute errors difficult. Therefore, complete accuracy may not be guaranteed by industrial computed tomography equipment due to the presence of scattering particles.

Substitutes for industrial computed tomography equipment, such as industrial magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), provide a higher image resolution and have fewer scattered particles. This makes the images more clear and more vivid.

Therefore, this advantage of industrial MRI poses a challenge to industrial computed tomography equipment market.

What are the key data covered in this industrial computed tomography equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial computed tomography equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the industrial computed tomography equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial computed tomography equipment market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial computed tomography equipment market vendors

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 131.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avonix Imaging, Baker Hughes Co., Blue Star Ltd., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Comet Yxlon GmbH, CyXplus SAS, Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Nikon Corp., North Star Imaging Inc., OMRON Corp., Pinnacle X ray Solutions Inc., ProCon X Ray GmbH, Rigaku Corp., RX Solutions, Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., VJ Group Inc., and Werth Messtechnik GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial computed tomography equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial computed tomography equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Flaw detection and inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Flaw detection and inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Flaw detection and inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Flaw detection and inspection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Flaw detection and inspection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Assembly analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Assembly analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Assembly analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Assembly analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Assembly analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Failure analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Failure analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Failure analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Failure analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Failure analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Avonix Imaging

Exhibit 128: Avonix Imaging - Overview



Exhibit 129: Avonix Imaging - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Avonix Imaging - Key offerings

12.4 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 131: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Blue Star Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Blue Star Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Blue Star Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Blue Star Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Blue Star Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 140: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 145: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

12.8 Comet Yxlon GmbH

Exhibit 149: Comet Yxlon GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 150: Comet Yxlon GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Comet Yxlon GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 CyXplus SAS

Exhibit 152: CyXplus SAS - Overview



Exhibit 153: CyXplus SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: CyXplus SAS - Key offerings

12.10 Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 158: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 159: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 161: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.12 Nikon Corp.

Exhibit 163: Nikon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Nikon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Nikon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Nikon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Nikon Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 168: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 171: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Pinnacle X ray Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 173: Pinnacle X ray Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Pinnacle X ray Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Pinnacle X ray Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 ProCon X Ray GmbH

Exhibit 176: ProCon X Ray GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 177: ProCon X Ray GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: ProCon X Ray GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 RX Solutions

Exhibit 179: RX Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 180: RX Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: RX Solutions - Key offerings

12.17 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 182: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 183: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 184: Shimadzu Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 185: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 190: Research methodology



Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 192: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations

