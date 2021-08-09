Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 09, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the industrial computed tomography equipment market to grow by USD 51.50 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The report on the industrial computed tomography equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the technological benefits of using industrial CT as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The industrial computed tomography equipment market analysis includes end-user, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the renewed demand from the oil and gas sector as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The industrial computed tomography equipment market covers the following areas:
Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Sizing
Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Forecast
Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Baker Hughes Co.
- Bruker Corp.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- General Electric Co.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Nikon Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- ProCon X Ray GmbH
- Shimadzu Corp.
- YXLON International GmbH
Global Display Market for Avionics Applications- The display market for avionics applications is segmented by end-user (civil aviation and military aviation) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Digital Caliper Market- The digital caliper market is segmented by end-user (academic and research institutions and commercial end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
